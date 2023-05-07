Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch

Let the coronation celebrations continue.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023 @ 12:54PM
Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch
Photo:

Getty

The coronation celebrations aren't over yet. In fact, they're really just getting started.

After the official crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla yesterday, the Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor on this evening, but, first, there's a "Big Lunch" being held outside the castle on the Long Walk, where Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William greeted locals during a surprise appearance earlier today. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales put a sophisticated spin on brunch style, wearing an oversized double-breasted powder blue blazer over a simple white T-shirt. She paired the jacket with black cropped trousers, as well as her favorite metallic-trimmed Veja sneakers. 

Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch

Getty

Adding an elevated touch to her laid-back ensemble, Kate accessorized with tiny diamond hoops and a pair of pearl drop earrings from Annoushka. Her chestnut brown hair was styled in bouncy curls with a side part. 

Festive lunches are happening across the U.K. today, where "neighbors and communities are invited to share food and fun together" in honor of King Charles's coronation, according to Buckingham Palace. 

Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch

Getty

During today's Big Lunch, Kate and Will interacted with hundreds of fans, taking selfies and drinking out of cups featuring Union Jack designs (William was also gifted a beer with his father's face printed on the front). "It was a lovely family atmosphere," one observer told People. "William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posing for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns."

Related Articles
Prince Louis royal wave at coronation
Prince Louis and His Adorable Royal Wave Stole the Show at King Charles's Coronation
Prince Harry at King Charles Coronation
Why Prince Harry Didn't Sit Next to Prince William and Kate Middleton at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton's Coronation Necklace Is the Ultimate Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton Prince Charles Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Matching Sparkly Headpieces at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton Coronation Friday Reception
Kate Middleton Kicked Off Coronation Weekend in a Royal Blue Cocktail Dress With an Unexpected Leg Slit
Kate Middleton Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch
Kate Middleton Wore a Summer-Ready White Dress In the Final Hours Leading Up to the Coronation
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Could Wear Something Unexpectedly Modern at the Coronation
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Wait for Confirmation That They'd Be Invited to the Coronation
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Shared a Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Rang In Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
Catherine, Princes of Wales
Kate Middleton Let a Tiny Baby Hold Her Purse
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Rang In His Fifth Birthday With a New Series of Adorable Portraits