Kate Middleton Handled a Heckler Like a Total Pro

The royal was confronted with an awkward situation during her trip to Northern Ireland.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on October 7, 2022 @ 08:15AM
Kate Middleton
Not everyone is a fan of the royal family — and Kate Middleton was uncomfortably confronted with this reality during her royal walkabout in Northern Ireland yesterday. But being the professional she is, she handled it with nothing but grace. 

While greeting well-wishers outside of Carrickfergus Castle, Kate reached out to shake one woman's hand who proceeded to tell the Princess of Wales, "Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country." Kate seemingly brushed off the comment and smiled graciously, as she went on to shake other people's hands in the crowd.

The woman, however, wasn't finished and proceed to tell the royal, "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

Northern Island is a part of the U.K. along with England, Scotland, and Wales, while the Republic of Ireland is its own nation. England first occupied Ireland in the 1600s and there's been conflict between the two countries ever since. In 2011, Queen Elizabeth addressed the controversy during a state banquet in Dublin. 

"It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss ... with the benefit of historical hindsight we can all see things which we wish had been done differently, or not at all," she said at the time. "To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past, I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy."  

Elsewhere during the trip, Kate enjoyed a more lighthearted experience along with her husband Prince William at Trademarket, where the couple competed in a friendly cocktail-making competition to see who could mix a drink the quickest. While Will won, it was a close race, and to celebrate, they clinked their glasses together before each taking a sip of the yummy pink cocktails.  

