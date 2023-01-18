Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat with Fiery Red Separates

The chicest of color combos.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 @ 08:12AM
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has long been a fan of monochromatic dressing. From head-to-toe olive green for fall to violet pantsuits in the spring, the royal is rarely seen leaving the house without layering tone-on-tone color. And for her latest outing, she leaned into her go-to outfit formula once again. 

On Wednesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited Foxcubs nursery in Luton, wearing a fiery red mock-neck sweater and knit skirt combination by Gabriela Hearst. The ribbed separates were at once cozy and chic, and Kate balanced out the bright tone of her outfit with neutral accessories — including a black croc-embossed belt, knee-high suede boots, and a matching clutch. 

Kate Middleton

For an even more eye-catching color pairing, Kate layered a double-breasted cashmere camel coat on top. She finished off her look with a few of her signatures: a bouncy blowout with a side part, her sapphire engagement ring, and minimal makeup.

Kate Middleton

Kate's has visited the nursery in the past as part of her work in early childhood development, but this particular trip marks Kate's first solo appearance since the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. According to royal sources, Kate is "baffled" by her brother-in-law's accusations in the book, but has reportedly "already moved on" from the drama. 

"Of course there have been other distractions but the Princess has had far more important things on her mind," said one insider, adding that "it’s an important and exciting time" for Kate, who is preparing to launch a new three to five year program aimed at addressing the vital first years of a child's life.  

Related Articles
Margot Robbie Babylon Q&A
Margot Robbie Wore Another Amazing All-Red Outfit
Prince William Kate Middleton hospital visit
Prince William Just Got Asked About His Brother's Book
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Prince William Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinated Outfits
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Wimbledon
A Royal Tailor Is Speaking Out About What Really Happened During Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Bridesmaid Dress Disagreement
Priyanka Chopra London Beige coat
Priyanka Chopra Wore Big Hair and an Even Bigger Coat in London
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's One-Shoulder Gown Had Two Midriff-Baring Cutouts
Prince Harry, William, Kate, Meghan
Prince Harry Accused William and Kate of "Stereotyping" Meghan
Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Wimbeldon 2018
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Hailey Bieber Oversized Saint Laurent Coat Aspen
Hailey Bieber's Version of Aprés-Ski Fashion Included a Black Coat With the Most Exaggerated Shoulders
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes Just Debuted a Dramatic New Hair Color on Instagram
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
Prince William Christmas gift to Kate Middleton church service
Kate Middleton Wore a Reported Christmas Gift From Prince William With an Olive Green Coat Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Kate Middleton Christmas Coat
King Charles Gave Kate Middleton a New Title
Kate Middleton Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton's Green Plaid Trench Coat Ushered In Major Holiday Vibes