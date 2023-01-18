Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat with Fiery Red Separates

Kate Middleton has long been a fan of monochromatic dressing. From head-to-toe olive green for fall to violet pantsuits in the spring, the royal is rarely seen leaving the house without layering tone-on-tone color. And for her latest outing, she leaned into her go-to outfit formula once again.



On Wednesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited Foxcubs nursery in Luton, wearing a fiery red mock-neck sweater and knit skirt combination by Gabriela Hearst. The ribbed separates were at once cozy and chic, and Kate balanced out the bright tone of her outfit with neutral accessories — including a black croc-embossed belt, knee-high suede boots, and a matching clutch.



For an even more eye-catching color pairing, Kate layered a double-breasted cashmere camel coat on top. She finished off her look with a few of her signatures: a bouncy blowout with a side part, her sapphire engagement ring, and minimal makeup.

Kate's has visited the nursery in the past as part of her work in early childhood development, but this particular trip marks Kate's first solo appearance since the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. According to royal sources, Kate is "baffled" by her brother-in-law's accusations in the book, but has reportedly "already moved on" from the drama.



"Of course there have been other distractions but the Princess has had far more important things on her mind," said one insider, adding that "it’s an important and exciting time" for Kate, who is preparing to launch a new three to five year program aimed at addressing the vital first years of a child's life.