Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat With Muted Navy Blue Separates

Kate Middleton is the queen of versatility. One second she’s walking the red carpet in a revamped 2019 BAFTAs gown, and the next, delivering a landmark speech in an all-red matching blazer and trouser. And for her latest outing, she's flipping pancakes and pairing her signature coat with her go-to outfit formula — monochromatic dressing.

On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Oxford House Nursing Home, wearing a muted navy turtleneck sweater with matching kick-boot slacks. On top, she layered her go-to matching coat style (a camel coat by Max&Co), detailed with buttons, pockets, and lapels to create the most sophisticated look.

Middleton matched her handbag to the color of her outfit, carrying a navy blue clutch bag with gold detailing. She accessorized the sleek bottoms with a blue-and-silver buckled, crocodile-embossed belt and coordinating suede shoes with a block heel and pointy toe. To complete the look, the princess wore blue and gold-quilted button earrings and once inside the center, she wore a floral face mask.

Beauty-wise, the princess kept it simple, sporting her signature blowout look with a smoky eye and pink lip.

Kate's pancake-flipping outing comes just days after the royal couple debuted their new titles (Prince and Princess of Wales) on the BAFTAs red carpet. The princess used the high-profile outing to promote sustainability, revamping a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown (that she originally wore to the same ceremony in 2019) with a pair of black velvet opera gloves and a flowing chiffon bow detail on the dress's one shoulder. Prince William expertly coordinated with his wife, sporting a black velvet suit jacket layered over a white button-up and black bowtie.

