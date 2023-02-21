Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat With Muted Navy Blue Separates

Her signature outfit formula for a morning of flipping pancakes.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on February 21, 2023
Kate Middleton Nursing Home

Kate Middleton is the queen of versatility. One second she’s walking the red carpet in a revamped 2019 BAFTAs gown, and the next, delivering a landmark speech in an all-red matching blazer and trouser. And for her latest outing, she's flipping pancakes and pairing her signature coat with her go-to outfit formula — monochromatic dressing.

On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Oxford House Nursing Home, wearing a muted navy turtleneck sweater with matching kick-boot slacks. On top, she layered her go-to matching coat style (a camel coat by Max&Co), detailed with buttons, pockets, and lapels to create the most sophisticated look. 

Middleton matched her handbag to the color of her outfit, carrying a navy blue clutch bag with gold detailing. She accessorized the sleek bottoms with a blue-and-silver buckled, crocodile-embossed belt and coordinating suede shoes with a block heel and pointy toe. To complete the look, the princess wore blue and gold-quilted button earrings and once inside the center, she wore a floral face mask.

Beauty-wise, the princess kept it simple, sporting her signature blowout look with a smoky eye and pink lip.

Kate's pancake-flipping outing comes just days after the royal couple debuted their new titles (Prince and Princess of Wales) on the BAFTAs red carpet. The princess used the high-profile outing to promote sustainability, revamping a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown (that she originally wore to the same ceremony in 2019) with a pair of black velvet opera gloves and a flowing chiffon bow detail on the dress's one shoulder. Prince William expertly coordinated with his wife, sporting a black velvet suit jacket layered over a white button-up and black bowtie.

