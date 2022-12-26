Kate Middleton Wore a Reported Christmas Gift From Prince William With an Olive Green Coat Dress

Not bad, Prince William. Not bad.

Published on December 26, 2022 @ 11:39AM
Prince William Christmas gift to Kate Middleton church service
Photo:

Getty Images

While the royal family’s long list of duties may not stop for holidays, Kate Middleton stepped out for the family’s annual Christmas church service wearing evidence that they at least took the time to exchange some gifts before clocking in.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales arrived at the St. Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate alongside her husband Prince William and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Middleton kept her outfit sleek and classic for the festive occasion, wearing an olive green Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a mock neck design and four front pockets. 

Prince William Christmas gift to Kate Middleton church service

Getty Images

All-brown accessories of leather gloves, a rectangle-shaped clutch, and suede boots along with a matching olive green feathered Philip Treacy hat (that partially concealed her brown hair styled in waves) offered a polished touch to the Princess’s look, but her most notable addition actually came from Prince William. According to The Sun, the gold Sezane drop earrings that Kate wore, which featured four strands of blue jewels, were a Christmas gift from her husband. 

Although this year’s gift certainly seemed like a hit, the pair’s outing reminded the world of when William revealed the gift that didn’t go over as well with his wife. “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once — she's never let me forget that,” the prince shared on a 2020 episode of Peter Crouch’s podcast. “That was early on in the courtship, that was — think that sealed the deal.”

