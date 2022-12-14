Kate Middleton Loves These White Sneakers So Much, She Even Wore Them in the Royal Family Christmas Card

In case you missed it, the Cambridges just released their Christmas card, and spoiler alert, it’s a full-on denim moment. All five family members stuck to a blue and white color palette, even down to the shoes. Kate Middleton styled her dark skinny jeans and white blouse with her go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers, and right now, you can get her exact pair on sale for $36 at Amazon.

The princess-approved shoes have a breathable canvas upper with a lace-up design and rubber outsoles. They’re available in more than 60 colors and patterns, including both neutral tones and bright shades. Plus, they come in both whole and half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit. Just note — the brand recommends ordering the shoes in a size down, since they run large.

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $45); amazon.com



Over the years, Middleton has proven these sneakers go with just about anything. Besides wearing them with jeans in the Christmas card, she’s also dressed them up with a blazer and trousers and worn them casually with shorts and a sweater. And during the cold winter months, you can still wear them with a pair of mid-calf length socks for ankle coverage.

More than 5,100 Amazon shoppers are also major fans of the versatile sneakers. One shopper “first ordered these because Kate Middleton is always photographed in them,” but then “ordered another two pairs because of how comfy they are.” Another reviewer confirmed the shoes are “very comfy, and they really wear well,” adding that they’ve “washed them in the washing machine multiple times with no damage at all.” That’s a game-changer for a pair of white sneakers.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Kate Middleton knows what she’s talking about when it comes to comfy shoes. Trust her and Amazon shoppers on this one and get yourself a pair of Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers for 45 percent off at Amazon.

