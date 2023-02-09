Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Coat Style in a New Color

Kate Middleton’s coat game is next level. She’s no stranger to debuting new designs or recycling old favorites — including her signature wool peacoat that she’s worn in just about every color (hot pink, vibrant blue, soft beige, and olive green). So it’s no surprise she’s wearing the beloved jacket silhouette yet again — this time, in a utilitarian option in a chestnut brown shade.

On Thursday morning, Kate and Prince William made their first joint visit to Cornwall after becoming Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and for the occasion, the duchess slipped into a burgundy dress featuring long sleeves, a turtleneck, and ribbed knitting. The midi dress was decorated with a leather buckle belt that sat at the hips, but what made her ensemble stand out the most was her mid-length Hobbs Celeste coat layered over her outfit. The dark brown style was made of wool and adorned with leather belts — one around her waist and the others at the cuffs.

The Duchess accessorized her look with a pair of suede knee-high boots — the same pair of Gianvito Rossi boots she wore in January and diamond-drop earrings. On the beauty front, she parted her hair to one side and wore it in loose waves. Like her go-to blowout hairstyle, she opted for her signature minimal makeup palette of smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude lips.

William, meanwhile, layered a navy blue sweater underneath a heather grey sport coat and finished off his outfit with matching grey trousers and brown suede boots.

