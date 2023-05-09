Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Keeps Reaching for This Rainy Day Essential, and a Similar Pair I Swear by Is $30 on Amazon They’re rain boots’ chic older sister. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 @ 06:08PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images The royals have garnered a great deal of attention over the last week — and with good reason. With King Charles' coronation and the recent release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the posh looks have been rolling in, so it should come as no surprise that I’ve been tuning into all the before, during, and after looks — particularly Kate Middleton's. From royal-blue cocktail dresses to mommy-and-me matching moments with daughter Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge went all-out for the weekend’s events. I naturally wondered what relaxed outfit she’d wear after the crowning; Middleton reached for a staple boot style she’s worn on a few occasions, which I, myself, have been wearing frequently this spring. Getty Images Middleton’s footwear in question is Blundstone’s Original Vegan Chelsea Boot, which features side goring, a pull-tab at the heel, and a round toe for comfortable wear. Its smooth synthetic upper and lining provide a sleek finish, while the rubber sole ensures durability and traction on all surfaces. Plus, the removable insole allows for easy cleaning and customization of insole preference based on your needs. Amazon Shop now: $180—$220; amazon.com My pair, Yvmurain's Short Rain Boots on Amazon, are comparable to Middleton's, but are only $30. They feature a sleek, waterproof design, inner lining, plush, padded footbed, and elastic goring on the side, allowing for easy on and off. Amazon Shop now: $30; amazon.com The Duchess showed the versatility of these polished shoes, wearing them in a way I don't usually style mine, and I am taking notes. Middleton wore the timeless Chelsea boots with a casual, equestrian vibe, pairing the shoe with belted, fitted cargos and a chambray-style button-down that featured billowy sleeves and a ruffled collar. While Middleton’s look is giving chic and wearable energy, I often style my Amazon Chelsea boots with an oversized raincoat and sweats for an early morning dog-walk. My outfit is more so practical rather than glamorous, as the boots are perfect for keeping my feet dry when running through puddles to chase after my dog. Take on rainy days in style like Kate Middleton in Blundstone's Original Vegan Chelsea Boot, starting at $180, or get my go-to Yvmurain Short Rain Boots for $30 on Amazon. Either way, you can’t go wrong. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Always Gift These Fragrant, Skin-Soothing Hand Creams as a Little Luxury to the Moms in My Life Diane Keaton Just Wore the ‘It’ Shoe of Summer 2023 Sharon Stone Uses This Shampoo for Hair Loss, and Shoppers Say It Makes Strands Frizz-Free and Thick