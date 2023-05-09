Kate Middleton Keeps Reaching for This Rainy Day Essential, and a Similar Pair I Swear by Is $30 on Amazon

They’re rain boots’ chic older sister.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 @ 06:08PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton
Photo:

Getty Images

The royals have garnered a great deal of attention over the last week — and with good reason. With King Charles' coronation and the recent release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the posh looks have been rolling in, so it should come as no surprise that I’ve been tuning into all the before, during, and after looks — particularly Kate Middleton's. From royal-blue cocktail dresses to mommy-and-me matching moments with daughter Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge went all-out for the weekend’s events. I naturally wondered what relaxed outfit she’d wear after the crowning; Middleton reached for a staple boot style she’s worn on a few occasions, which I, myself, have been wearing frequently this spring.

Kate Middleton

Getty Images

Middleton’s footwear in question is Blundstone’s Original Vegan Chelsea Boot, which features side goring, a pull-tab at the heel, and a round toe for comfortable wear. Its smooth synthetic upper and lining provide a sleek finish, while the rubber sole ensures durability and traction on all surfaces. Plus, the removable insole allows for easy cleaning and customization of insole preference based on your needs.

Blundstone Original Vegan Chelsea Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $180—$220; amazon.com

My pair, Yvmurain's Short Rain Boots on Amazon, are comparable to Middleton's, but are only $30. They feature a sleek, waterproof design, inner lining, plush, padded footbed, and elastic goring on the side, allowing for easy on and off. 

Yvmurain Women's Short Rain Boots

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

The Duchess showed the versatility of these polished shoes, wearing them in a way I don't usually style mine, and I am taking notes. Middleton wore the timeless Chelsea boots with a casual, equestrian vibe, pairing the shoe with belted, fitted cargos and a chambray-style button-down that featured billowy sleeves and a ruffled collar. While Middleton’s look is giving chic and wearable energy, I often style my Amazon Chelsea boots with an oversized raincoat and sweats for an early morning dog-walk. My outfit is more so practical rather than glamorous, as the boots are perfect for keeping my feet dry when running through puddles to chase after my dog. 

Take on rainy days in style like Kate Middleton in Blundstone's Original Vegan Chelsea Boot, starting at $180, or get my go-to Yvmurain Short Rain Boots for $30 on Amazon. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tocca Wonders Collection - Crema Veloce Mini Hand Cream Set of 3
I Always Gift These Fragrant, Skin-Soothing Hand Creams as a Little Luxury to the Moms in My Life
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Just Wore the ‘It’ Shoe of Summer 2023
sharon stone
Sharon Stone Uses This Shampoo for Hair Loss, and Shoppers Say It Makes Strands Frizz-Free and Thick
Related Articles
Kate Middleton attends a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton Wore a Sheer Cottagecore Dress to Host a Garden Party With Prince William
1,7000+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating â and Itâs Only $23
1,700+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating — and It’s Only $23
kate middleton prince louis scout royal engagement
Kate Middleton Has the Most Adorable (and Fitting) Nickname for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton Coronation Concert
Kate Middleton Took Power Dressing to the Next Level in a Bold Red Pantsuit at the Coronation Concert
Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch
Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch
Kate Middleton King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton's Coronation Necklace Is the Ultimate Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton Prince Charles Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Matching Sparkly Headpieces at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton White Heels
Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart
Metallic accessories trend
You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon
At-Home Manicures âLook Professionalâ and Last Weeks Thanks to Amazonâs Best-Selling $5 Nail Polish Top Coat
Shoppers Are Blown Away by This Best-Selling, $5 Gel Top Coat That Leaves Nails “Hard and Strong”
$28 Active Wear Set
I’m a Frequent Runner and Gym-Goer, and This $26 Amazon Activewear Set Is One of the Best I Own
Amazon Lace Free White Sneakers
Helen Mirren’s White Sneakers Featured an Elevated, Playful Detail, and This $25 Amazon Pair Is Identical
Woman in sweatsuit
We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon
Kate Middleton Coronation Friday Reception
Kate Middleton Kicked Off Coronation Weekend in a Royal Blue Cocktail Dress With an Unexpected Leg Slit
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Amazon Hidden Designer Outlet
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Chock-Full of Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 73% Off