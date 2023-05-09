Kate Middleton Keeps Reaching for This Rainy Day Essential, and a Similar Pair I Swear by Is $30 on Amazon

The royals have garnered a great deal of attention over the last week — and with good reason. With King Charles' coronation and the recent release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the posh looks have been rolling in, so it should come as no surprise that I’ve been tuning into all the before, during, and after looks — particularly Kate Middleton's. From royal-blue cocktail dresses to mommy-and-me matching moments with daughter Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge went all-out for the weekend’s events. I naturally wondered what relaxed outfit she’d wear after the crowning; Middleton reached for a staple boot style she’s worn on a few occasions, which I, myself, have been wearing frequently this spring.

Getty Images

Middleton’s footwear in question is Blundstone’s Original Vegan Chelsea Boot, which features side goring, a pull-tab at the heel, and a round toe for comfortable wear. Its smooth synthetic upper and lining provide a sleek finish, while the rubber sole ensures durability and traction on all surfaces. Plus, the removable insole allows for easy cleaning and customization of insole preference based on your needs.

Amazon

Shop now: $180—$220; amazon.com

My pair, Yvmurain's Short Rain Boots on Amazon, are comparable to Middleton's, but are only $30. They feature a sleek, waterproof design, inner lining, plush, padded footbed, and elastic goring on the side, allowing for easy on and off.

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

The Duchess showed the versatility of these polished shoes, wearing them in a way I don't usually style mine, and I am taking notes. Middleton wore the timeless Chelsea boots with a casual, equestrian vibe, pairing the shoe with belted, fitted cargos and a chambray-style button-down that featured billowy sleeves and a ruffled collar. While Middleton’s look is giving chic and wearable energy, I often style my Amazon Chelsea boots with an oversized raincoat and sweats for an early morning dog-walk. My outfit is more so practical rather than glamorous, as the boots are perfect for keeping my feet dry when running through puddles to chase after my dog.

Take on rainy days in style like Kate Middleton in Blundstone's Original Vegan Chelsea Boot, starting at $180, or get my go-to Yvmurain Short Rain Boots for $30 on Amazon. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

