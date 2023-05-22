Kate Middleton Just Broke Out Her Go-To Comfy Heels for the Season — and We Found Them for 45% Off

Save on the summer espadrilles she's been wearing for years before they sell out.

Published on May 22, 2023

Kate Middleton's Latest Sandal Pick Is "So Comfortable," According to Shoppers, and They're 50% Off
If it was acceptable to get ready for formal events without actually going, I’d RSVP to every wedding, party, and fancy dinner I possibly could. Dressing up gives me so much confidence, but the inevitable discomfort of makeup, dresses, and most notoriously, heels, always ruins all the fun. For people whose job often involves an elevated dress code (like the British Royal family, for example), popping on stilettos is basically putting on a uniform. However, one royal in particular, Kate Middleton, has found a hack in a pair of polished but comfortable espadrilles.

Kate Middleton's Latest Sandal Pick Is "So Comfortable," According to Shoppers, and They're 50% Off

Getty Images

Worn most recently to the Chelsea Flower Show (something I’m not cultured enough to know anything about), the Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrille has been Middleton’s go-to footwear for multiple occasions since 2017. Although Middleton, along with fellow household names like Anne Hathaway and Jill Biden continue to keep the shoe fresh and relevant for the 2020s, it's been the ‘It’ shoe for decades. Despite collaborating with names like Dior and Armani, the Spanish brand keeps this iconic style comparatively affordable at $195 — and right now you can even score the Carina 80 Wedge Espadrille iteration (which has a slightly thicker strap than the version of the Carinas that Middleton wears) for up to 45 percent off. 

CASTANER Carina 80 Wedge Espadrille

Zappos

Shop now: $98 - $137 (Originally $140 - $195); zappos.com

Most importantly, shoppers insist that they’re easy on your feet. “So comfortable,” wrote one Zappos reviewer who wore them “all day” while traveling. Another fan agreed that these sandals have “the most comfortable” sole they’ve ever felt in a heel. “I was on my feet running around, hosting, and dancing for seven hours straight and this couldn't have been a more comfortable shoe,” they added. “I bought a black pair four years ago and they're still holding up very well,” raved a third who dubbed the wedge “perfect.” 

With wedding season just around the corner, now is an ideal moment to invest in dress shoes that will take you from reception to after party pain-free. Shop the heels that Kate Middleton wears constantly from $98 at Zappos — but hurry before sizes run out. 

