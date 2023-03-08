Kate Middleton Bundled Up in the Biggest Camouflage Coat and Cozy Snow Boots to Visit the Irish Guards

Kate Middleton may be a woman of routine when it comes to her style (see: numerous Alexander McQueen coats and tea-length dresses), but she just slipped into an entirely new aesthetic when fulfilling one of her more active royal duties.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales decided to match the Irish Guards in a warm, camouflage look when visiting the regiment during a snowy day of training in rural England. While guard members wore full camouflage uniforms (face paint and all) to ward off the cold, Middleton sported an oversized brown-and-green camo coat layered over a gray turtleneck sweater and paired with matching army green pants, black gloves, and a gray knit cap.

The former duchess pulled her brown hair back into a sleek French braid to keep it out of her face as she learned how to help a battlefield casualty, and she accessorized only with tiny gold hoop earrings.

Middleton’s visit marked the first time that she’s met with the regiment since becoming its honorary colonel following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022. The title once belonged to Prince William before his father, King Charles III, made him the Colonel of the Welsh guards to align with his new title as the Prince of Wales.

getty images

After meeting the Irish Guards of Number One and Number Two Company in Salisbury Plain to hear about their recent deployment in East Africa, the princess later joined members of Number Three Company as they underwent a medical training exercise.

“A snowy morning with the @irishguards on Salisbury Plain!” the royal family shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account. “The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fantastic to be with ‘The Micks’ today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!).”