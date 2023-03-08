Kate Middleton Bundled Up in the Biggest Camouflage Coat and Cozy Snow Boots to Visit the Irish Guards

It’s giving Cadet Kelly.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 @ 03:54PM
kate middleton camo coat irish guards visit
Photo:

getty images

Kate Middleton may be a woman of routine when it comes to her style (see: numerous Alexander McQueen coats and tea-length dresses), but she just slipped into an entirely new aesthetic when fulfilling one of her more active royal duties. 

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales decided to match the Irish Guards in a warm, camouflage look when visiting the regiment during a snowy day of training in rural England. While guard members wore full camouflage uniforms (face paint and all) to ward off the cold, Middleton sported an oversized brown-and-green camo coat layered over a gray turtleneck sweater and paired with matching army green pants, black gloves, and a gray knit cap. 

The former duchess pulled her brown hair back into a sleek French braid to keep it out of her face as she learned how to help a battlefield casualty, and she accessorized only with tiny gold hoop earrings. 

Middleton’s visit marked the first time that she’s met with the regiment since becoming its honorary colonel following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022. The title once belonged to Prince William before his father, King Charles III, made him the Colonel of the Welsh guards to align with his new title as the Prince of Wales.

kate middleton camo coat irish guards visit

getty images

After meeting the Irish Guards of Number One and Number Two Company in Salisbury Plain to hear about their recent deployment in East Africa, the princess later joined members of Number Three Company as they underwent a medical training exercise.

“A snowy morning with the @irishguards on Salisbury Plain!” the royal family shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account. “The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fantastic to be with ‘The Micks’ today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!).”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Kate middleton houndstooth skirt
Kate Middleton Spiced Up Her Signature Outfit Formula With a High-Waisted Houndstooth Skirt
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to
Kate Middleton Flipping Pancakes
Kate Middleton’s Pancake Disaster Was So Relatable
Kate Middleton Nursing Home
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat With Muted Navy Blue Separates
prince william kate middleton baftas 2023
Kate Middleton Revamped Her 2019 BAFTAs Gown With a Pair of Armpit-Skimming Opera Gloves and Zara Drop Earrings
Kate Middleton wearing Veja sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand
Kate Middleton Hobbs Coat
Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Coat Style in a New Color
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in Her Baby Photos
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Jacket She's Had Since 2011
Kate Middleton, Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton and Sophie Turner Put a Valentine’s Day Twist on This Classic Celebrity Style Trend
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Quietly Launched a New Instagram Page
Kate Middleton in tailored coat
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Fiery Red Suit to Launch Her Latest Initiative
Kate Middleton Bodysuit Blouse
Kate Middleton’s Brilliant Style Hack Solves This One Annoying Wardrobe Mishap