Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear

Kate Middleton is no stranger to a head-to-toe monochrome moment, nor is she averse to repeating an outfit she's already worn — whether it's an Alexander McQueen coat dress or one of her beloved Zara blazers. So, it came as little surprise on Thursday when she gave one of her many tonal outfits another go.



While arriving at a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace, Kate was photographed in a polished burgundy pantsuit that she originally debuted a month prior during her three-day trip to Boston. Pairing a long tailored blazer with matching straight-leg pants, Kate added a relaxed vibe to her outfit with a white sweater underneath. She finished off her business-casual look with a silver pendant necklace, her sapphire engagement ring, and pointed-toe pumps in the same shade as her suit.

Her brunette hair was worn straight with a plenty of volume and a middle part.

During her December trip to Boston, Kate styled her pantsuit slightly different. Rather than a cozy knit, she opted for a more professional-looking pink pussybow blouse, and instead of smooth locks, the Princess of Wales stuck with her signature bouncy blowout.



Today's event was held in honor of the England Wheelchair Rugby League win at the World Cup Final in November, where they defeated France 28-24. Kate recently became the new royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022, after the role was passed down to her by Queen Elizabeth following her brother-in-law Prince Harry's departure from his official duties.