Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Silhouettes While Making Indian Food With Prince William

While tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family may be higher than ever heading into the coronation (but really, when aren’t they?), it seems as though Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn’t be more unbothered. Case in point? On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Birmingham for a day of full royal duties where they not only tried their hands at making Indian street food, but looked damn good doing it.

Always reliable, Kate called on one of her signature silhouettes when dressing for the outing, sporting a springy burgundy Karen Miller trench midi dress that featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt, and a waist-cinching belt. The princess accessorized with matching suede burgundy heels and a pair of Sezane gold drop earrings (which were actually an alleged Christmas present from William), and she wore her brunette hair down in voluminous curls with a side part. She finished the look with a bright and glowy complexion, rosy blushed cheeks, and a pink lip.

For his part, Prince William looked equally as polished in a black suit paired with a baby blue button-up, brown suede shoes, a red handkerchief, and a gold watch.

In an effort to celebrate the city of Birmingham’s “diverse culture and heritage,” according to the pair’s office, William and Kate stopped by a family-run Indian restaurant called The Indian Streatery to meet the family and staff, learn about the establishment’s history, and lend a helping hand in the kitchen.

getty images

The pair also documented their journey on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, where they added a video of William and Kate wearing aprons while making Roti to their Story with the caption “Roti making — how do you think we did?” In a later slide, they also posted a shot of William helping a customer make a reservation over the phone captioned, “Hope we told this customer the right place to go.”