Kate Middleton Matched Her Chanel Bag to Her Bordeaux Suit

On her second day in Boston, Kate pulled out a pussybow blouse.

Published on December 1, 2022 @ 01:31PM
Kate Middleton Boston Trip Burgundy Suit
Photo:

Getty Images

Although Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have only been in Boston, Mass., for little more than 24 hours, the Princess of Wales is already racking up major style points. Just last night, she wore vintage Chanel while taking in a basketball game and today, as she visited Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, she pulled out another Chanel piece. This time, it was an oxblood-colored handbag with an intricate gilt handle, which coordinated perfectly with the bordeaux color of her suit.

A visit to a lab working with individuals hoping to combat climate change fits the bill perfectly as the Cambridges are in Beantown to celebrate this year's Earthshot Prize, where five individuals will recieve $1 million grants as they work to better the environment. Kate's visit to the campus offered up a chance for her to learn more about the projects already underway.

Kate paired her burundy suit with coordinating pointy-toe pumps and a pale pink blouse with a pussybow detail.

Kate Middleton Boston Trip Burgundy Suit

Getty Images

William and Princess Kate are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," a source told People.

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," the insider finished.

