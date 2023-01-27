Kate Middleton’s Brilliant Style Hack Solves This One Annoying Wardrobe Mishap

Kate Middleton’s Brilliant Style Hack Solves This One Annoying Wardrobe Mishap / I’ve been sleeping on this trick.

By
Eva Thomas
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Kate Middleton Bodysuit Blouse
Photo:

Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has been serving her usual platter of elevated looks that are packed with so much style goodness, it’s hard to keep quiet about them. Sure, she relies on her tried-and-true pieces time and again, like trousers, blazers, coat dresses, and blouses — when you know what you love, it makes sense to stick to that. 

That said, Kate Middleton has a new fashion trick up her sleeve — and it’s one I’m so sad to have slept on for this long. Why? Because it’s genius, duh. Her latest trouser-blazer-and-blouse moment had a secret trick behind it: Her blouse wasn’t a regular blouse — it was a cool blouse, and I’m inspired to invest in a dozen of these now. 

From the usual perspective, you’d think Middleton had tucked an average button-up into her trousers, but this wasn’t the case. Instead, it was actually a bodysuit top, which is exactly what you think it is: a one-piece with a billowy, shirt-like upper that would trick even the most fashion-aware person into thinking it’s a real, well, blouse. It technically is, but with a practical touch that’s a total game-changer if you love a seamless tuck (AKA, the bodysuit aspect). 

Blouse bodysuits are brilliant for the simple reason that they solve any and all tucking frustrations — and let’s be honest, we’ve all been there. We wear a blouse, tuck it in as perfectly as we can, and it just doesn't sit right. Ugh. Add in the fact that any small movement, like raising your arm or bending down, can cause it to untuck. Middleton’s shirt bodysuit, which is from Holland Cooper, won’t do any of that, as it creates the illusion of a perfectly tucked-in blouse but will stay put all day, no matter the movement because of the snap closure bottom. Love!

After seeing Middleton’s pick, I went on a mission to find the best bodysuit tops out there and was pleasantly surprised that there are actually so many amazing options. I really have been missing out on a fashion hack that’s certain to be a game-changer. Shop some of my favorites from Favorite Daughter, Free People, Paige, and AllSaints below.

FAVORITE DAUGHTER Surplice Long Sleeve Satin Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $198–$218; nordstrom.com

FARM RIO Clip Dot Ruffle Cotton Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

ree People Women's Turnt Thong Bodysuit

Amazon

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Twist Front DONNA KARAN NEW YORK Plunge Long Sleeve Crepe Jersey Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

PAIGE Dijon Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

WDIRARA Women's Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Solid Wrap Surplice Bodysuit

Amazon

Shop now: $29; amazon.com

ALLSAINTS Ilarya Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com

CAMI NYC Belkis Silk Charmeuse Shirt Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $130–$345; nordstrom.com

PAIGE Sevilla Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Shop now: $179; nordstrom.com

Romwe Women's Satin Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Bodysuit Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

