Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore Pink Sundress Couldn’t Have Been Any Brighter

And she loves it so much, it's the second time she's worn it.

Published on May 22, 2023 @ 10:32AM
Barbiecore pink may have been all the rage during summer 2022 (see: Anne Hathaway’s ankle-breaking platform heels and Vanessa Hudgens’s scoop-back swimsuit), but Kate Middleton just made a case for the vibrant hue’s continued popularity when re-wearing a familiar frock during a visit to a local flower festival.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales kicked off a new week by surprising gardeners at London’s Chelsea Flower Show in a silky ME+EM two-toned, button-up pink midi dress that featured a collared neckline, waist-cinching belt, and semi-sheer sleeves. Simple gold drop earrings and tan lace-up espadrille wedges served as the dress’s only accessories, and Middleton finished the look by styling her hair in voluminous, blown-out waves with a side part. Her glam looked equally cheery for the occasion, consisting of a rosy complexion and a bright pink lip, and the royal couldn’t stop beaming as she shook hands with the event’s attendees and carried around a pink potted plant that matched her outfit perfectly.

Carole Middleton attends day 1 of Royal Ascot

getty images

While Kate certainly made the ensemble her own, it’s not the first time the bright pink dress has been spotted out and about in recent years. Per the Daily Mail, Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, last sported the color-blocked frock when attending the first day of the Royal Ascot races last June. Prior to that, the princess was also seen wearing the same dress when visiting with Mila Sneddon, a 5-year-old girl battling leukemia, in May 2021.

Shortly after arriving at the flower show, Middleton joined children from 10 different elementary schools for a mid-day picnic where they toured the gardens and enjoyed the outdoor kitchen.

