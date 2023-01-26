Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink

Barbiecore, the new sartorial sensation stirring up the style scene and inspired by everyone’s childhood doll, is everywhere — from Megan Fox's fuchsia metallic two-piece set to a sparkly Valentino pink minidress and heels worn by Anne Hathaway. And Kate Middleton is the latest (and the most unexpected) celebrity to hop on the hot pink trend.

While giving out essential food parcels at the Windsor Foodshare alongside her husband, Prince William, on Thursday morning, the royal looked polished and elegant in a Barbie-inspired look. Wearing a long Hobbs London coat in fuchsia pink, she styled the double-breasted jacket with a matching turtleneck underneath for a monochromatic moment. Sticking to her refined style, Kate finished off her ensemble with a pair of pleated black slacks, delicate gold hoop earrings, and black pointed-toe pumps.

For the occasion, the Princes of Wales opted for her go-to signature glam: a bouncy blow-out, subtle smoky eye shadow, and a soft nude lip.

Meanwhile, William went for a layered look with a navy overcoat, an emerald green sweater paired with a light blue collared shirt, and straight-leg trousers.

This isn’t the first time Kate has tested out the Barbiecore trend — in fact, she may have predicted the emerging style last year. During their royal visit to Belize to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in March 2022, Kate wore a shimmering, metallic pink gown with ruffled shoulders by British label The Vampire's Wife.

