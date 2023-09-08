Kate Middleton Marked the Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Death at a Ceremony in Wales

Just hours after it was reported that Prince Harry visited Queen Elizabeth’s burial site in honor of the first anniversary of the late Monarch’s passing, several members of the royal family opted to commemorate the day by attending a service in Wales.

According to a royal source for Entertainment Tonight, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and additional family members gathered for the event on Friday, Sept. 8, to “reflect and celebrate the life of Her Majesty The Queen.” For the occasion, the Princess of Wales donned an aubergine coat dress (complete with a V-neckline and waist-cinching buckles) paired with matching accessories of bow-embellished fascinator and pointy-toe heels. She wore her brunette hair pulled back into an intricate low bun, showing off a pair of pearl drop earrings in the process, and she finished the look with rosy cheeks and feathered lashes.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

For his part, William sported a navy blue suit layered over a white button-up and a coordinating blue tie.

The insider noted that the service, which took place at St. David’s Cathedral, was very moving and included prayers in both Welsh and English.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

“An incredibly poignant moment of the service was the singing of 'Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts,’” the source shared. “It evoked the sadness and emotion of the queen's funeral 12 months ago.”

The source continued, “The most moving moment of the service though was when the prince accompanied his wife to place flowers next to an image of Her Late Majesty. As the pair stood and reflected in front of the image, the air stood still, with the silence echoing around the cathedral.”

While Prince Harry was not present at the family’s service, he was said to have traveled to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday for a private visit amid his ongoing stay in the U.K., according to The Telegraph.