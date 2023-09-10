Kate Middleton Is Keeping Summer Going With Her All-White Pantsuit

As royal, Kate Middleton has a lot of fashion rules to follow: no fur, no bare legs (pantyhose are a must), no cleavage, and the list goes on. But apparently, it's perfectly acceptable to wear white after Labor Day in the U.K.



While archaically deemed a fashion "don't" for decades — at least, in the United States — the Princess of Wales retired the so-called rule with her latest outfit. On Saturday, Kate stepped out for the Rugby World Cup at the Stade de Marseille in France while dressed in an all-white pantsuit. Her tailored Alexander McQueen separates consisted of a bright white single-breasted blazer and matching tailored flare-leg trousers, which she accessorized with optic white pointed-toe pumps and a milky-colored clutch. A diamond pendant necklace, drop earrings, and an official England rugby rose brooch pinned to her jacket provided the finishing touches to her look.



Getty

Her long brunette hair was left down in polished waves with a middle part, while a pink lip, rosy cheeks, and subtly smoky eye makeup rounded out her glam.

Back in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth named Kate as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. The roles were previously held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry, who stepped down from his duties as a senior royal two years prior.



Over on Instagram, Kate congratulated England for their win over Argentina with a heartfelt message and several photos from the match. "Well done @EnglandRugby! A great start to the tournament and so looking forward to following your progress in #RWC2023 🌹," she wrote.