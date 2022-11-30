Kate Middleton Wore an All-Black Outfit With a Cozy Turtleneck

She gave her go-to formula a winter-ready twist.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 @ 04:32PM
Kate Middleton Boston 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

For the first time in eight years, Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are on U.S. soil. The Cambridges are in Boston, Mass., for the 2022 Earthshot Prize, where the duo will honor five entrepreneurs that are working to combat climate change and bring awareness to environmental issues. As the two arrived, Kate showed off in a sleek, stealthy, all-black outfit, complete with pointy-toe boots (her go-to shoe silhouette), and sparking dangle earrings.

While Middleton is no stranger to a very good suit — she's got plenty — today's swaps out a button-up shirt or simple crew-neck top for a black turtleneck, giving a wintery twist to one of her favorite outfit formulas. The tailored set featured pants there were not too wide or too skinny, and Kate finished polished off the outfit with a thin black belt.

Kate Middleton Boston 2022

Getty Images

Just yesterday, Prince William let everyone know that he and Kate were on their way to Boston via TikTok. The palace also shared a few of the things Kate and William will be doing as they take in the sights and sounds of Boston. Aside from the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which will take place on Friday, they have schedules packed with appearances at places as varied as Harvard University and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. At the big event, the Cambridges will be joined by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Chloe x Halle who will perform as the Prince and Princess of Wales honor this year's winners. 

