Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers

Alexander McQueen, of course.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 @ 09:43AM
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen while speaking with child development experts.

Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Alexander McQueen, whether it be a tailored coatdress or a Grecian-inspired draped gown. The royal is rarely seen leaving the house without her go-to fashion brand. And for her latest outing, she picked from the multiple options of this Alexander McQueen outfit in her closet — the black version.

On Wednesday morning, the Princess of Wales spoke with experts from across academia, science, and the early years sector at Windsor Castle, while wearing a sophisticated suit from the fashion house. Her blazer was crafted from structured crepe, creating a fitted and flattering silhouette thanks to its angular pockets and sharp padded shoulders. She layered the blazer with a white Holland Cooper blouse, which she’s also worn on several occasions.

The royal finished off her look with a few of her go-to signatures: a bouncy blow-out, a subtle smoky eye, and a sweep of blush. She tucked her hair behind her ear to reveal a pair of pearl drop earrings, which added a touch of charm to her outfit.

Despite the turbulence unfolding in her family affairs (and her brother-in-law Prince Harry's buzzy memoir), a royal expert told Daily Mail that the princess is “rising above the drama.” She put any worries aside as she met with the child development experts, who offered her strategic advice and provided oversight on the work of her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, on Wednesday. Launched in 2021, the foundation focuses on the fundamental importance of the first five years of a child's life.

