Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Look Had So Many Hidden Messages

Today's Trooping the Colour ceremony is not only the first birthday parade held in King Charles's honor, but also Kate Middleton's first as the Princess of Wales. And to celebrate the historical moment, Kate, of course, had the perfect outfit picked out for the occasion.



On Saturday morning, Princess Kate made her debut at the grand procession in a gorgeous green coat dress with a row of bold bejeweled buttons in the front by Singapore-born, Paris-based designer Andrew GN. Her unexpected choice in designer seemingly was a tribute to her husband Prince William, whose upcoming Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be held in Singapore later this year, while the color green was a nod to her new colonelcy of the Irish Guards (as was her gold Cartier shamrock brooch).



Kate completed her look with a matching Philip Treacy hat and sapphire and diamond drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana. She pulled her sleek brunette hair back into a low-slung bun, and paired her smoky eye makeup with a soft pink lip.



Getty

Additionally, the color green is a significant choice, as it is one the main shades of the Wales flag, which depicts a red dragon on a green field with a white background. Complementing their mom's emerald-colored dress, the Wales children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — all included red details in their outfits, with George and Louis sporting red ties and Charlotte opting for a white long-sleeved dress with crimson-hued piping and a matching bow.