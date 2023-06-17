Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Look Had So Many Hidden Messages

Including a surprising nod to her husband Prince William.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 17, 2023 @ 11:55AM
Kate Middleton 2023 Trooping the Colour
Photo:

Getty

Today's Trooping the Colour ceremony is not only the first birthday parade held in King Charles's honor, but also Kate Middleton's first as the Princess of Wales. And to celebrate the historical moment, Kate, of course, had the perfect outfit picked out for the occasion. 

On Saturday morning, Princess Kate made her debut at the grand procession in a gorgeous green coat dress with a row of bold bejeweled buttons in the front by Singapore-born, Paris-based designer Andrew GN. Her unexpected choice in designer seemingly was a tribute to her husband Prince William, whose upcoming Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be held in Singapore later this year, while the color green was a nod to her new colonelcy of the Irish Guards (as was her gold Cartier shamrock brooch). 

Kate completed her look with a matching Philip Treacy hat and sapphire and diamond drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana. She pulled her sleek brunette hair back into a low-slung bun, and paired her smoky eye makeup with a soft pink lip. 

Kate Middleton 2023 Trooping the Colour

Getty

Additionally, the color green is a significant choice, as it is one the main shades of the Wales flag, which depicts a red dragon on a green field with a white background. Complementing their mom's emerald-colored dress, the Wales children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — all included red details in their outfits, with George and Louis sporting red ties and Charlotte opting for a white long-sleeved dress with crimson-hued piping and a matching bow.

Related Articles
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly "Resigned" to Staying in Their "Too Small" House
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Birthday Parade
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Get an Invitation to This Year's Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Workwear Staples in a Surprising Print
Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon Sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Comfy Summer Sneakers Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Standing All Day
Prince Charles
King Charles Is Reviving a Trooping the Colour Tradition That Hasn't Been Seen Since the '80s
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To
Kate middleton takes partÂ in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club
Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Proved This Sensible Shoe Is Summer’s #1 Trend
Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub
Kate Middleton Made Her Go-To Outfit Formula Work For Summer With a Blue-and-White Houndstooth Blazer
Kate Middleton Jordan royal wedding
Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William Reportedly Gets Annoyed When He Gets Cropped Out of Photos
Kate Middleton Mary Janes
Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Polished Spin on the Y2K Statement Belt During Her Latest Royal Outing
kate middleton during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville
Kate Middleton Hard-Launched a New Hobby in a Full Beekeeper's Suit
Kate Middleton Blazer Target, Nordstrom, etc.
Kate Middleton Wore the $545 Outerwear Staple That Works Year-Round, and We Found Similar Options From $38