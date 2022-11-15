Kate Hudson Walked the Red Carpet in the Glitziest Version of a Naked Dress

Sheer plus sequins? A match made in heaven.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 @ 11:42AM
Kate Hudson 'Glass Onion' premiere Los Angeles
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Kate Hudson has been absolutely killing the fashion game as of late, from very mid-2010s ruched dresses to mermaidcore formalwear. Her latest show-stopping look? An entirely sheer, floor-length gown that took shimmery dressing to a whole new level.

Walking the red carpet ahead of the premiere of her upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in Los Angeles on Monday night, the actress positively shined — both figuratively and literally — in a see-through, mock-neck tan gown. As if that wasn’t glam enough on its own, the dress not only featured floor-skimming sleeves and a dramatic train, but it was completely covered in bronze and silver sequins. 

Kate paired the gown with an elegant updo and simple stud earrings, and she kept her glam natural and glowy with a bronzy eye look and a pink lip. She was accompanied by both her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her mother, Goldie Hawn, on the carpet, the latter of which complemented her daughter’s dress with a simple black jacket outfitted with intricate silver detailing.

While Hudson and Fujikawa first got engaged last September after five years of dating, the actress opened up about why she’s in no hurry to get married on her way into the event. 

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she had any updates on their upcoming nuptials, Kate replied, “Absolutely not. I mean, I love that man. He's right over there, hiding, but the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays,” she explained. “Yeah, we're in no hurry.”

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Swarovski holiday event
The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through
Anya Taylor Joy Red Dress Coat
Anya Taylor-Joy's Monochrome Outfit Even Has Matching Stockings
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Twinned in Matching Cardigans During a Brisk Fall Stroll
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired Red-Hot Knee-High Boots With a Personalized Thong
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Wore a See-Through Bejeweled Skirt with a Bustier Bodysuit at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Both Backless and Sideless
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress with a Pink Thong and Patrick Star Pasties
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Brought Barbiecore to the Red Carpet in a Hot Pink Cutout Gown
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Micro Minidress with the Biggest Moto Jacket
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Gown Looks Like Tin Foil
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Paid Tribute to Dorothy Dandridge with Throwback Lingerie Photos on Instagram
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Pulled a Carrie Bradshaw in a Pair of Mismatched Boots
Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2022 Marilyn Monroe Dress
Kim Kardashian Knew She'd Get Backlash for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress to the Met Gala
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas 2022 'Falling For Christmas' Red Carpet Premiere
Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Dress for Her Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Dua Lipa Lace-Up Top Instagram Post
Dua Lipa's Underboob-Baring Sheer Shirt Was Held Together by a String
Emily Ratajkowski Code8 Beauty NYC
Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Wrap Dress Gave Y2K Greek Goddess