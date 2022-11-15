Kate Hudson Walked the Red Carpet in the Glitziest Version of a Naked Dress

It’s no secret that Kate Hudson has been absolutely killing the fashion game as of late, from very mid-2010s ruched dresses to mermaidcore formalwear. Her latest show-stopping look? An entirely sheer, floor-length gown that took shimmery dressing to a whole new level.

Walking the red carpet ahead of the premiere of her upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in Los Angeles on Monday night, the actress positively shined — both figuratively and literally — in a see-through, mock-neck tan gown. As if that wasn’t glam enough on its own, the dress not only featured floor-skimming sleeves and a dramatic train, but it was completely covered in bronze and silver sequins.

Kate paired the gown with an elegant updo and simple stud earrings, and she kept her glam natural and glowy with a bronzy eye look and a pink lip. She was accompanied by both her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her mother, Goldie Hawn, on the carpet, the latter of which complemented her daughter’s dress with a simple black jacket outfitted with intricate silver detailing.

While Hudson and Fujikawa first got engaged last September after five years of dating, the actress opened up about why she’s in no hurry to get married on her way into the event.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she had any updates on their upcoming nuptials, Kate replied, “Absolutely not. I mean, I love that man. He's right over there, hiding, but the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays,” she explained. “Yeah, we're in no hurry.”