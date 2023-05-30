Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Well, there's also a big straw hat.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 06:07PM
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It may feel like Kate Hudson is living in an alternate universe of endless summer and perpetual sunshine, but all evidence points to her being a mere mortal, even if her Instagram feed looks like a nonstop, sun-drenched vacay. In her latest carousel, Hudson showed off her pick for the book of the summer, Bonnie Garmus's Lessons in Chemistry, while posing poolside in nothing but tiny ombré bikini bottoms and a rich brown straw hat. From the looks of it, she's welcoming the summer vibes with a smile on her face and, well, we'll have what she's having.

"Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready," she captioned the gallery. The images also showed snaps of her dog, her children, sunflowers, and a view of Hudson from the back, which may be why her pals commented things like fire emoji and "damn Kate." In addition to the collective admiration, other commenters commended her on her pick, saying that the book is amazing.

The skimpy sunbathing 'fit comes after Kate stepped out wearing all black last week for a dinner in Santa Monica. Of course, she's just as known for her red carpet style as she is for her off-duty fits (bikini or not), which included plunging, over-the-top gowns at the Oscars and this year's Vanity Fair after-party. 

Kate Hudson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

And when she's not wearing floor-skimming formal wear, she's letting her legs do the talking at her pal Michael Kors's fashion show in NYC. It all just goes to show that it's Kate's world, wardrobe and all, and we're just along for the ride.

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens 2023 Met Gala
Vanessa Hudgens Is Summer-Ready In a Bra Top and Maxiskirt Set
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Blessed Us With the First Ryan Reynolds Thirst Trap of the Summer
Kendall Jenner Sheer Cover Up
Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast
Keanu Reeves Once Helped Kate Beckinsale Through a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Cannes Red Carpet
Keanu Reeves Once Helped Kate Beckinsale Through a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Cannes Red Carpet
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Poked Fun at Her Growing Baby Bump While Slipping Into a Slinky LBD
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Flashed Her Underwear Beneath Her Sheer Vintage Versace Gown
Kylie Jenner Paris
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Went Makeup-Free While Sunbathing Topless on Instagram
Eva Longoria amfAR Cannes
Eva Longoria Wore Nothing But a High-Cut Bodysuit Underneath Her Totally Sheer Sparkly Dress
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Pink Keyhole Cutout Top With Matching Metallic Knee-High Boots in Her New 'Barbie' Music Video
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Wore a Sheer Bikini-Print Top
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Dickies Overalls With Blink-182 Merch