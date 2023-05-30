Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms

It may feel like Kate Hudson is living in an alternate universe of endless summer and perpetual sunshine, but all evidence points to her being a mere mortal, even if her Instagram feed looks like a nonstop, sun-drenched vacay. In her latest carousel, Hudson showed off her pick for the book of the summer, Bonnie Garmus's Lessons in Chemistry, while posing poolside in nothing but tiny ombré bikini bottoms and a rich brown straw hat. From the looks of it, she's welcoming the summer vibes with a smile on her face and, well, we'll have what she's having.

"Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready," she captioned the gallery. The images also showed snaps of her dog, her children, sunflowers, and a view of Hudson from the back, which may be why her pals commented things like fire emoji and "damn Kate." In addition to the collective admiration, other commenters commended her on her pick, saying that the book is amazing.

The skimpy sunbathing 'fit comes after Kate stepped out wearing all black last week for a dinner in Santa Monica. Of course, she's just as known for her red carpet style as she is for her off-duty fits (bikini or not), which included plunging, over-the-top gowns at the Oscars and this year's Vanity Fair after-party.



ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

And when she's not wearing floor-skimming formal wear, she's letting her legs do the talking at her pal Michael Kors's fashion show in NYC. It all just goes to show that it's Kate's world, wardrobe and all, and we're just along for the ride.