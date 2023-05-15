Kate Hudson’s Throwback Mother’s Day Tribute to Goldie Hawn Included the Sweetest Message

While it’s no question that Hollywood is chock-full of adorable mother-daughter duos (how else would we have gotten those amazing “Nepo Baby” graphic tees?), there are few pairings we love more than Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. From joint campaigns to red carpet appearances, the A-listers are always serving mommy-and-me goals, and their latest aww-worthy moment came in the form of the sweetest Mother’s Day shoutout.

On Sunday, Hudson honored her 77-year-old mother by sharing a throwback photo of Hawn embracing her as a baby alongside her brother, Oliver Hudson. In addition to the cute photo, the actress also shared a heartwarming message in the post’s caption thanking Hawn for giving her the “freedom” to always “be in the moment.”

“Remember when we only had a couple tries to get a good pic? I really love those days. A perfect pic was so hard to achieve that a roll of 24 shots was a great reminder that life is profoundly imperfect,” Hudson wrote. “If you were lucky you’d get one with everyone looking. My Mama didn’t wait around to get the perfect pic. In fact she has few pics of all of us together because she let us run around and be in the moment.

She continued, “The ones she does are always a little silly, a little blurry, half smiles, half cries, chocolate faces and unbrushed hair. She gave us freedom, let us be wild, loved us endlessly and we got the pictures to prove it. I love you Mama. Happy Mothers Day! @goldiehawn ❤️☀️❤️.”

Instagram/kate hudson

Aside from celebrating her own mother, Hudson also shared a tribute to those that made her a mom: her three children, Ryder Robinson, Bingham Bellamy, and Rani Hudson Fujikawa. In a separate post captioned, “Momming since 2004 🐣🐣🐣 #lovesofmylife,” Kate and all three of her kids piled into bed for an impromptu pajama party as they beamed from ear to ear at the camera.