Kate Hudson’s Burnt Orange Sweater Set and Trench Coat Combo Is a Masterclass in Fall Dressing

Kate Hudson is ready to take our fall fashion mood boards by storm. Hot on the trail of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour (which has already blessed the world with not one, but three gorgeous Kate Hudson formalwear looks), the actress decided to slip into something a bit more casual — but no less fashionable — while making an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

On Wednesday, Hudson was spotted leaving the BBC Radio One studio shortly after her morning interview. Fending off the chilly London weather, the actress sported a cozy burnt orange sweater set (comprised of a high-waisted maxi skirt and turtleneck top) layered underneath a black, sherpa-lined trench coat. Slouchy brown suede boots completed Kate’s look, and she wore her blonde hair down straight with a middle part.

Hudson’s outing came just days after she reminded us of one of her (many!) show-stopping Glass Onion looks — a golden sheer dress dripping in glitz — while paying tribute to her mother, Goldie Hawn, on Instagram. In honor of Hawn’s birthday, Kate shared a series of images of the pair alongside a lengthy heartfelt caption.

“So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?” Hudson wrote. “I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit.”

She concluded the post by adding, “My mothers life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately. Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that 🏆☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You’re my everything.”