Celebrity Kate Hudson Kate Hudson’s Burnt Orange Sweater Set and Trench Coat Combo Is a Masterclass in Fall Dressing A look perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 @ 12:03PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson is ready to take our fall fashion mood boards by storm. Hot on the trail of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour (which has already blessed the world with not one, but three gorgeous Kate Hudson formalwear looks), the actress decided to slip into something a bit more casual — but no less fashionable — while making an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. On Wednesday, Hudson was spotted leaving the BBC Radio One studio shortly after her morning interview. Fending off the chilly London weather, the actress sported a cozy burnt orange sweater set (comprised of a high-waisted maxi skirt and turtleneck top) layered underneath a black, sherpa-lined trench coat. Slouchy brown suede boots completed Kate’s look, and she wore her blonde hair down straight with a middle part. Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010 Hudson’s outing came just days after she reminded us of one of her (many!) show-stopping Glass Onion looks — a golden sheer dress dripping in glitz — while paying tribute to her mother, Goldie Hawn, on Instagram. In honor of Hawn’s birthday, Kate shared a series of images of the pair alongside a lengthy heartfelt caption. “So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?” Hudson wrote. “I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit.” 22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday She concluded the post by adding, “My mothers life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately. Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that 🏆☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You’re my everything.”