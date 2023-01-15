Kate Hudson Dressed for Spring in a Sequined Yellow Bra Top and High-Slit Pencil Skirt

Dress for the season you want, not the season you're in — that seemed to be Kate Hudson's mantra while getting ready for the BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles last night and her outfit almost convinced us that it's spring.



Rather than bundling up, the actress shedded her winter layers and wore a pale yellow sequined two-piece set that showcased a slice of her midriff. On top, Kate opted for a bandeau-style bra, and on bottom, she complemented the cropped shirt with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt that featured a thigh-high slit on one side. Not completely ignoring the outdoor chill, Kate draped a fuzzy jacket in a similar sunny shade over her shoulders.



She accessorized with turquoise beaded earrings and pair of silver stilettos that also ushered in the springtime vibes with crystal-embellished flower details on each toe. As for her glam, Kate's blonde hair was pulled back into low-slung bun with a middle part and face-framing waves, while her makeup consisted of a glossy pink lip, rosy cheeks, and a subtle smoky eye.

One article of clothing that Kate's outfit probably didn't include? A bra. According to the Fabletics founder, she rarely ever wears one, and instead, chooses nipple covers. “I have to bring [them] with me everywhere, because I don’t like bras,” she said in a video for British Vogue’s "In The Bag" series while pulling out two silicone pads. "I like to put these on my boobies so that, you know, nothing ever gets too aggressive. It makes sure that, like, a picture doesn’t become too much of a conversation piece.”