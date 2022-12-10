Kate Hudson Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Gown for a Date with Her Son Ryder Robinson

Published on December 10, 2022 @ 10:58AM
Last night, Kate Hudson left her fiancé Danny Fujikawa at home and brought a very special plus-one to the United Nations gala — her 18-year-old son, Ryder Robinson. 

With her eldest child as her date, Kate was photographed linking arms with Ryder as they made their way into the event venue in New York City while wearing a white long-sleeved gown with a deep V-neck and a diamond-shaped cutout at her midriff that was held together by a pair of metallic clasps at the top and bottom. She accessorized with a champagne-colored clutch, towering platform heels, and a giant gold cocktail ring on her right hand. 

Kate went the full-tilt with her glam, pairing her smoky eye makeup with red eyeliner and pink lipgloss, and her blonde hair worn down in slicked-back waves.

For his part, Ryder, who Kate shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, looked all grown-up in a navy blue suit jacket with a white button-down underneath and matching trousers.

Earlier this year, Kate and Chris reunited to celebrate Ryder's high school graduation. The exes posed together for a heartfelt photo with their son, and Kate captioning the snapshot on Instagram: "Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" 

She continued, “@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!”

