Kate Hudson's One-Shoulder Gown Had Two Midriff-Baring Cutouts

Double the cutouts, double the fun.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on January 9, 2023 @ 10:22AM
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is bringing the cutout trend into 2023 at full impact. 

On Sunday, the actress attended Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominee celebration at Catch LA in West Hollywood dressed in a red gown with a one-shoulder silhouette and two major cutouts at the midriff. Showing off Kate's killer abs, the dress featured a triangular opening on one side, and a ruched oval-shaped cutout at the opposite end, while its asymmetric bodice flowed into a billowy skirt. 

Kate accessorized with a diamond chain-link necklace, as well as a coordinating bracelet and cocktail ring, and pulled her wavy blonde hair back into a high ponytail with face-framing pieces. A swipe of pink lipstick, subtle smoky eyes, and a lit-from-within glow provided the finishing touches to her soft beauty look.

Aside from toasting to the success of her new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Kate also celebrated her son Ryder Robinson's 19th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. 

"Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart ❤️ Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born," Kate captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of her eldest child. "Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed 😆 A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson."

