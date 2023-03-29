Kate Hudson Says the Early 2000s Media Used to "Body Shame" Her

"If I'm going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 05:19PM
Kate Hudson 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Hudson is getting candid about the impacts that the early 2000s media had on her self-esteem. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with Kelly Ripa, the actress said the press used to be even more harsh about women's bodies and romantic relationships in the early aughts.

"They were so mean to women," she said to Ripa. "I mean, the body-shaming from being too skinny, to too fat, to then going up your skirt and from the cellulite."

And when it came to her love life, Hudson said she "couldn't speak to a man without being partnered with him. Like, literally, I couldn't sit and say hello to someone."

The star said that at a certain point, she had to learn to tune it all out. "There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn't in any way comprehend, that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this," she said. "You just realize that you're letting them win the more you feel bad. If I'm going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win. I've given them all my power."

Kate Hudson How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Premiere

Getty Images

Last month, Hudson opened up about her past failed relationships and "feeling like a failure" after splitting from her ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. "As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years — whether it be Chris or Matt — I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," she said during an episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. "It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave."

Hudson is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa, though the couple is still deciding what their nuptials will look like. "I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding," she explained. "My first wedding was so small, so there's a part of me that wants the big bash!"

"We do sometimes go back and forth with a traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny, seeing that his dad is gone," she added. "It'll totally be a destination wedding. It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Addressed the Rampant Sexism on the Set of 'Live'
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore the Ultra-Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Her Daughter Suri “Had a Good Laugh” When They Watched 'Dawson's Creek'
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Selena Gomez
The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Showrunner Confirmed That Alex Russo Was Bisexual
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Ariana Grande Michelle Yeoh Birthday Party
Ariana Grande Made a Rare Appearance With Her New Blonde Hair for Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Party
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Transported Us Back to the 2000s With Her Camo Cargo Pants and Matching Corset
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Didn't Actually Say Emily Ratajkowski Was His "Celebrity Crush" in an Unearthed Throwback Video
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Says She’s Not Ruling Out More Kids After Baby No. 2
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Two Daughters
ZoÃ« Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz's Latest Red-Carpet Look Just Proved the Power of a Classic LBD
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Ushered in Spring With Her Valentino Hot Pants
kate hudson egyptian magic
Kate Hudson Uses This $16 All-Purpose Cream “for Everything” and Shoppers Call It a “Miracle” for Hydration
Sarah Snook Pregnant
Sarah Snook Debuted Her Pregnancy at the 'Succession' Premiere