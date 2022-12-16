Kate Hudson's Plunging Sequined Suit Made a Case for Skipping the Holiday Party Dress

If any look belongs your holiday mood board this year, it's Kate Hudson's silver suit covered in head-to-toe sequins.



On Thursday, the actress made a case for skipping the party dress all together and opting for a festive two-piece set while attending the Paris premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Wearing nothing underneath, Kate sported a plunging, single-buttoned blazer on top, and on bottom, a matching pair of high-waisted flared trousers that completely hid her heels. Letting her suit stand out all on its own, Kate accessorized with only a pair of dangling onyx earrings and a smattering of diamond rings on each hand.



Beauty-wise, she swept her blonde waves back into a tousled updo, and coupled her glowing skin with winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks.

Kate has been delivering glamorous holiday looks all season long. Take, for instance, the shimmery Chrome Hearts gown she debuted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week — the dress featured a sheer panel across her midriff and two butt-baring slits on each side. Or, the glitzy naked dress with sequined floor-skimming sleeves she wore on the red carpet a month prior, as well as the winter white gown she picked out for the United Nations gala.

So many holiday-inspired outfits, so little time.