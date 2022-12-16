Kate Hudson's Plunging Sequined Suit Made a Case for Skipping the Holiday Party Dress

A two-piece set that's as festive as it is fun.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 @ 09:26AM
Kate Hudson
Photo:

Getty

If any look belongs your holiday mood board this year, it's Kate Hudson's silver suit covered in head-to-toe sequins. 

On Thursday, the actress made a case for skipping the party dress all together and opting for a festive two-piece set while attending the Paris premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Wearing nothing underneath, Kate sported a plunging, single-buttoned blazer on top, and on bottom, a matching pair of high-waisted flared trousers that completely hid her heels. Letting her suit stand out all on its own, Kate accessorized with only a pair of dangling onyx earrings and a smattering of diamond rings on each hand.

Beauty-wise, she swept her blonde waves back into a tousled updo, and coupled her glowing skin with winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks. 

Kate has been delivering glamorous holiday looks all season long. Take, for instance, the shimmery Chrome Hearts gown she debuted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week — the dress featured a sheer panel across her midriff and two butt-baring slits on each side. Or, the glitzy naked dress with sequined floor-skimming sleeves she wore on the red carpet a month prior, as well as the winter white gown she picked out for the United Nations gala.

So many holiday-inspired outfits, so little time.

Related Articles
Lizzo Myke Wright Grammy Museum
Lizzo’s Chaotic LBD Included a Plunging Neckline and Sky-High Lace-Up Slits
Picky Editor Approved Gifts
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, but Even I Would be Head Over Heels for These 15 Gifts
Naomi Ackie Schiaparelli I Wanna Dance With Somebody premier
Naomi Ackie Looked Like a Glittering Chandelier at the Premiere of the Whitney Houston Biopic
Kate Middleton Lilac Dress 2021 Earthshot
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Indeed a "Hugger"
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season
New Years Eve
8 Colors to Wear On New Year's Eve to Manifest Your Best 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Holiday party
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore a Plunging Slip Dress With the Chunkiest Boots
Michelle Obama Balmain Jeans
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
How to Channel the Beauty Looks of Your Favorite Christmas Movie Heroine This Holiday Season
Channel These Beauty Looks From Your Favorite Christmas Movies
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the TK Last-Minute Gifts Worth Shopping
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Last-Minute Fashion Gifts Worth Buying
Nordstrom Gifts to Arrive in Time
I’m Guilty of Putting Off Christmas Shopping, but These 25 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts Will Arrive in Time
Kate Hudson Wore a Skirt With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay
Kate Hudson Wore a Gown With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail
Lily Collins Blue Set Beige Coat New York City December 2022
Lily Collins Paired Her Coordinating Set With the Most Unexpected Coat
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles, Starting at $11
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants