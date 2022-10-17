Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010

It's no mystery that Kate Hudson has been killing the fashion game while promoting her highly-anticipated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And during the BFI London Film Festival, the actress served in look after look — her most recent paying homage to the aughts.

On Sunday, Hudson attended the film festival's closing night party in a brown satin plunging halter dress with a ruched midsection and a pleated skirt. She accessorized the gown with delicate drop earrings, stacked sparkly bangles, and a gold, bean-shaped clutch. Her blonde hair was worn straight and parted down the middle, and the co-founder of Fabletics opted for a simple makeup look.

Hudson was accompanied by her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, who looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo and satin bowtie.

Earlier in the night at the film's premiere, Hudson hit the carpet in a Saint Laurent brown-and-mustard drop-waist dress with a plunging neckline and sheer midsection, which she paired with a faux fur coat that she wore down around her arms.

She was joined on the carpet by her co-stars which include Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista. The much-talked-about movie has its theatrical release on Nov. 23 and will hit Netflix Dec. 23. The flick, a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Knives Out, is set to follow Detective Benoit Blanc as he "travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects," according to Netflix.