Celebrity Kate Hudson Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010 Andie Anderson would approve. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 @ 11:10AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images It's no mystery that Kate Hudson has been killing the fashion game while promoting her highly-anticipated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And during the BFI London Film Festival, the actress served in look after look — her most recent paying homage to the aughts. On Sunday, Hudson attended the film festival's closing night party in a brown satin plunging halter dress with a ruched midsection and a pleated skirt. She accessorized the gown with delicate drop earrings, stacked sparkly bangles, and a gold, bean-shaped clutch. Her blonde hair was worn straight and parted down the middle, and the co-founder of Fabletics opted for a simple makeup look. Hudson was accompanied by her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, who looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo and satin bowtie. Earlier in the night at the film's premiere, Hudson hit the carpet in a Saint Laurent brown-and-mustard drop-waist dress with a plunging neckline and sheer midsection, which she paired with a faux fur coat that she wore down around her arms. Getty Images The First Look at the 'Knives Out' Sequel Is Finally Here She was joined on the carpet by her co-stars which include Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista. The much-talked-about movie has its theatrical release on Nov. 23 and will hit Netflix Dec. 23. The flick, a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Knives Out, is set to follow Detective Benoit Blanc as he "travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects," according to Netflix. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit