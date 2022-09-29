Kate Hudson Wore the Most Dramatic Floor-Sweeping Naked Dress

It's about to be all about Kate Hudson. Not only does she have top billing in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery later this year, she's also starring in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, which arrives in theaters tomorrow. To celebrate, she arrived at the film's red carpet premiere wearing a floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown with an intricate, allover flower pattern sewn on top of sheer beige netting, giving fans just one more version of Hollywood's favorite red carpet look.

Hudson's stylist, Sophie Lopez, shared a carousel of shots that showed off full-length looks of Hudson's dress, including Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. The gown featured long sleeves and an intricate sweetheart off-the-shoulder neckline that accentuated her bare shoulders. She even skipped out on her usual beach waves for a wet-hair look, which came courtesy of Cameron Rains. She also tagged her makeup artist, Monika Blunder, who gave her a soft makeup look with a flick of black eyeliner.

Hudson's busy schedule may be good for her emotional state. Just this week, she shared that she's heartbroken that her son, Ryder, started college and moved away.



"I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast," she told Access Hollywood. "He’s in the city. He’s, like, ready. That makes me so excited. I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin, that’s all I can ask for."