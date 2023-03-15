Kate Hudson Says the Results From This Jennifer Aniston-Used Skincare Device Are “Actually Shocking”

Hundreds of shoppers agree.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Hudson calls the results from this jennifer aniston-used skincare tool "shocking"
Photo:

Getty Images

If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing celebrity beauty routines, it’s the NuFace. The laundry list of A-listers the microcurrent device has been associated with includes Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid, and now, Kate Hudson is part of its fan base, according to a new interview with Mindbodygreen

The actress and entrepreneur described her beauty and wellness routine, which includes the NuFace — a device that tones, lifts, increases collagen production, lessens wrinkles, and improves contours by sending low levels of microcurrents beyond the skin’s superficial layers to the muscles. Hudson didn’t specify which of NuFace’s three models she uses — the main two are the Trinity and the Mini, which are essentially the same device in different sizes — but she did say, “When I do the NuFace every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin. I was not expecting that… it's actually shocking,” noting that she initially thought of these types of devices as “gimmicky.”

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE

Shop now: $209; mynuface.com

If you’re thinking about getting a device, I suggest you go with the Mini which utilizes the same technology as the larger Trinity but for more than $100 less. As long as you think of the NuFace as “a marathon [and] not a sprint,” you’ll be impressed with the results hundreds of five-star reviewers claim to experience. 

Shoppers say they’ve seen “a big difference around [their] jawline,” and that skin that is “clear and taut.” Other shoppers say the NuFace “really removes wrinkles” and makes skin “noticeably more moist,” with one reviewer even adding that it’s improving a hooded eye.

The key, according to Kate Hudson, is “using it consistently… the more consistent you use [it], the better.” Head to NuFace to shop the Mini or the Trinity.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Megan Fox Uses the Calming Under Eye Patches Shoppers Call âSmoothing and Hydratingâ to Get Ready Carpet Ready
Megan Fox’s Esthetician Used These Caffeine-Infused Patches to “Visibly Brighten” Her Eyes
Best-selling Amazon maxi dress sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Dress Is a “Cute and Flattering” Sleeveless Maxi That’s on Sale for $31
Amazon Jumpsuit Feels Like Wearing âPajamasâ
Shoppers Say This Spring-Ready Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It Feels Like Wearing “Pajamas”
Related Articles
Megan Fox Uses the Calming Under Eye Patches Shoppers Call âSmoothing and Hydratingâ to Get Ready Carpet Ready
Megan Fox’s Esthetician Used These Caffeine-Infused Patches to “Visibly Brighten” Her Eyes
Jennifer Coolidge Got Maximum Volume At The Oscars With This TK Root Lift Spray
Jennifer Coolidge’s Ultra-Voluminous Oscars Hair Was Thanks to This Root-Lifting Treatment
jennifer coolidge and sigourney weaver use the vitamin c serum 85-year-old shoppers say makes them look 70
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Vitamin C Serum at the Oscars, and 85-Year-Old Shoppers Say It Makes Them Look 70
Kate Hudson Kjaer Weiss Oscars
Kate Hudson’s Ethereal Oscars Glow Was Thanks to My Favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Anastasia Beverly Hills x Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis Used This “Magic” $29 Concealer to Achieve Her Flawless Oscars Skin
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Nicole Kidman Oscars Moisturizer
Nicole Kidman's Dewy Oscars Look Was Thanks to the Moisturizer Shoppers Say Makes Skin Look "Flawless"
Jennifer Aniston Lead
Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using This $10 Body Lotion Since Her Teens, and It's Done Wonders for My Skin
Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses
Shoppers Say the $10 Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses Makes Their Skin Look "Fabulous"
Ulta Elemis Collagen Cream Sale
Shoppers Saw “Incredible Improvement” in Their Skin With This Collagen Cream That's 50% Off — Today Only
NuFace Toning Device
I Noticed Drastically Smoother Skin in Just 2 Weeks Thanks to This Editor-Loved Face-Sculpting Tool
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
$8 Foot Cream Lead
This $8 Foot Cream From Amazon Actually Got Rid of My Dry, Cracked Heels Overnight
Drew Barrymore's Favorite Tinted Moisturizer
Drew Barrymore's Favorite Tinted Moisturizer for Blurred and Glowing Skin Is on Rare Sale Right Now