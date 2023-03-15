Kate Hudson Says the Results From This Jennifer Aniston-Used Skincare Device Are “Actually Shocking”

If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing celebrity beauty routines, it’s the NuFace. The laundry list of A-listers the microcurrent device has been associated with includes Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid, and now, Kate Hudson is part of its fan base, according to a new interview with Mindbodygreen.

The actress and entrepreneur described her beauty and wellness routine, which includes the NuFace — a device that tones, lifts, increases collagen production, lessens wrinkles, and improves contours by sending low levels of microcurrents beyond the skin’s superficial layers to the muscles. Hudson didn’t specify which of NuFace’s three models she uses — the main two are the Trinity and the Mini, which are essentially the same device in different sizes — but she did say, “When I do the NuFace every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin. I was not expecting that… it's actually shocking,” noting that she initially thought of these types of devices as “gimmicky.”

NuFACE

Shop now: $209; mynuface.com

If you’re thinking about getting a device, I suggest you go with the Mini which utilizes the same technology as the larger Trinity but for more than $100 less. As long as you think of the NuFace as “a marathon [and] not a sprint,” you’ll be impressed with the results hundreds of five-star reviewers claim to experience.

Shoppers say they’ve seen “a big difference around [their] jawline,” and that skin that is “clear and taut.” Other shoppers say the NuFace “really removes wrinkles” and makes skin “noticeably more moist,” with one reviewer even adding that it’s improving a hooded eye.

The key, according to Kate Hudson, is “using it consistently… the more consistent you use [it], the better.” Head to NuFace to shop the Mini or the Trinity.