Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”

Kate Hudson — she’s just like us! As in, she packs her purse to the brim with on-the-go essentials like peppermints (duh!), Listerine strips (remember those?), a Bose speaker (because hey, you never know when the beats are going to drop), Advil (an obvious), and nipple covers. Wait, what?

Let’s rewind a little: Hudson was the latest celebrity to give fans an inside look into the contents of her bag in British Vogue’s juicy In The Bag series. While the contents of one’s purse can be pretty personal, the actress, who never fails to impress me with her down-to-earth personality, went all in, and took it all, well, out.

About halfway through the video, she pulls out a set of nipple covers — and I haven’t been able to get that moment out of my head since. Why? Because a) nipple covers in the bag is truly an iconic style move and b) Hudson is just like us, apologies for sounding like a broken record. She, just like me, doesn’t like wearing bras, so her brilliant (and rather simple) solution is to replace poky, constricting bras with easy-peasy nipple covers instead. I will be following suit, Hudson.

With one nipple cover in each finger, Hudson enthusiastically proclaims, “Oh, these, I have to bring with me everywhere because I don’t like bras.” Amen sister. She goes on to say, “I like to put these on my boobies, so that nothing ever gets too aggressive.” But that really sums up the brilliance of the small-but-mighty silicone circles. They act as a nice alternative to bras for the simple reason that they conceal the nipples, hindering the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction (especially with a sheer top!), but they offer way more breathing space, literally.

Sure, they don‘t provide the same amount of support as a bra might — as in, if you’re looking for some lift without having to slip into a push-up bra, you might want to consider boob tape, instead. But regardless, the simple $10 style hack that Hudson carries with her everywhere should absolutely be on your radar. She officially convinced me to invest in some, which is why I decided to round up all the best nipple covers that I spotted on Amazon, Target, and Nordstrom.

Shop them below, and get ready to carry them with you everywhere á la Hudson.

