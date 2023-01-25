Kate Hudson Served Up Major Sweat Sesh Motivation In a Mint Green Bra Top and Matching Joggers

We’re officially in the thick of New Year’s resolution season, and whether you need the motivation to continue crushing your fitness goals or you’re just looking for an excuse to buy a new athleisure set (aren’t we always?), Kate Hudson has you covered.

On Tuesday, the actress took a break from posting glam red carpet pictures to share a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pole workouts on Instagram. In the first slide, Hudson stopped to beam for a selfie while lying on a foam roller before getting down to business in the following photos in a mint green sports bra top and matching joggers (which she wore bunched up around her knees).

The star pulled her hair into a messy ponytail to keep it out of her face as she struck a series of poses with a metal and wood pole, and she added a pair of ankle weights to up the workout’s intensity even further. In the final slides, Hudson detailed the ingredients of her post-sweat sesh smoothie before showing off a black-tipped manicure and a bare-faced complexion while sipping water out of a mason jar.

“Movement bubbles up some happy vibes. Try it 😉 And don’t forget the happy vibe smoothie to support this whole bubbly situation! Loaded with @tobeinbloom #mctoil #nutbutter #wildblueberries #gojiberries #homemadeoatmilk.”

Kate’s low-key ensemble served as a departure from many of the outfits she’s worn out and about as of late, including her look at the BAFTA Tea Party. During the star-studded Los Angeles outing, the actress ushered in spring energy yet again with a pastel yellow three-piece set, turquoise beaded earrings, and a pair of silver stilettos.