Kate Hudson's Leg Stole the Spotlight at the Michael Kors Fashion Show

The front row at Michael Kors never ever disappoints. From Devil Wears Prada homages from Anne Hathaway to Serena Williams in an all-hot pink suit, there's fashion to take in on and off the runway. This year, Kors's pal Kate Hudson may have upstaged the designer's new collection as she arrived in a two-piece set that showed off so much leg thanks to the skirt's super-high slit.

Hudson's all-black outfit may have seemed sedate when picked apart: a big blazer, a bra top, and skirt, but the details made for an outfit that was far, far from basic black. Hudson's halter-neck bandeau top was just sexy enough to make people wonder whether or not the look was business casual or straight-up OOO-worthy and the long, floor-grazing skirt looked to be a high-waisted maxi moment, but the slit, which cut up to her thigh, showed off just about her whole leg. She tempered the sex appeal with the boxy fit of the blazer, finished it all off with a topknot, and carried a little box clutch for her essentials.

Hudson recently took in a performance of Funny Girl, starring Lea Michele. Glee fans immediately picked up on the meta moment, since Hudson had a role in season 4 of Glee, playing a dance teacher at the fictional New York Academy of Dramatic Arts where Michele's character, Rachel Berry, was enrolled. Hudson's character, Cassandra July, famously told Rachel that she didn't have what it took to make it to Broadway. However, by the end of the season, Rachel managed to earn a callback for Funny Girl.



Michele shared an image of the two of them together on Instagram, writing, "Kate, you are a true angel on this earth. So special having you at @funnygirlbwy last night! Love you dearly."

