Kate Hudson Jumped on the Mermaidcore Trend With a Cut-Out Sequin Dress

Celebrities have been diving (tail first) into the mermaidcore craze — from Julia Fox's more literal take on the aesthetic to Dua Lipa's subtle nod to the mythical creature. And the latest star to try out the vibe was Kate Hudson during the Madrid, Spain, premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

For the event, Hudson took an obvious approach to the look in a Halpern cutout dress with a shimmery, lilac-colored ruched top, which was sectioned off by a sparkly halter strap to resemble a shell bra. A bow made from the same material was tied at her midsection over an A-line skirt with the same multi-colored sequin pattern as the strap.

Hudson accessorized with Messika jewelry that included a bracelet, asymmetric earrings, and a smattering of gold rings. The actress's blonde hair was pulled into a low, waved ponytail and accompanied by simple, dewy glam, which included pink eyeshadow and winged liner.

Hudson has been promoting the highly-anticipated flick alongside her castmates with a variety of head-turning looks, including an ab-baring, two-piece set and a 2010-inspired plunging gown. The movie hits theaters Nov. 23 before its Netflix release at the end of December, and also stars Edward Norton, Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Ethan Hawk. Director Rian Johnson opened up to Netflix's publication Tudum about how he derived the name of the second installment of the Knives Out franchise.

"I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he explained. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, 'Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?' The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"