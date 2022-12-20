Kate Hudson Convinced Producers to Cast Matthew McConaughey in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

"We had an energy together, I wanted to play with him."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 10:25AM
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey 2003 MTV "TRL" Appearance
Photo:

Getty Images

It's hard to imagine the hit 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days without its key players, but in a recent interview, the film's star Kate Hudson revealed that she had to push producers to cast Matthew McConaughey as her character's love interest.

During the BAFTA's Life in Pictures event, Hudson recalled fighting for McConaughey to play the Ben Berry to her Andie Anderson, per Daily Mail. "We had an energy together, I wanted to play with him," she said to the panel's moderator Briony Hanson before adding that she and other executives on the film "kept hitting our heads against the wall."

"The studio and I weren’t agreeing," she revealed. "I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with." But at the end of the day, Hudson had the last say, and McConaughey was her first pick.

She added, "We both have a competitive spirit, we’re both super athletic. We like to push each other and I just love Matthew’s commitment to everything; he’s razor-focused."

Clearly, the producers ended up making the correct call as the film went on to become a cult classic. Just last month, Hudson even said she would be down for a sequel or reboot. "We both have the same feeling about it," she said on the Jonathan Ross Show about her and McConaughey signing on for a second installment. "If for some reason a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it."

