Kate Hudson Paired an Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini With a Trucker Hat

An unexpected duo.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 10:32AM
Kate Hudson
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The start of spring means plenty of sexy swimsuit snaps from our beloved A-listers like Halle Berry and her beachy OOTD or Dua Lipa and her flirty Hello Kitty set. And as of late, Kate Hudson is the latest star to transition swimwear season. On Tuesday night, the actress blessed our Instagram feeds with several swimsuit-clad selfies, including a lovey-dovey snapshot with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In the first slide, Kate took a dip in the pool with her daughter, Rani Rose (whom she shares with Fujikawa) joined her in the shots as she nestled beside her.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson/IG

Another slide included a film strip of photos capturing affectionate and playful selfies of the couple. Sticking her tongue out and squeezing Fujikawa's face, she sported a black-and-yellow string bikini while accessorizing with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. She wore her blonde hair natural under a black trucker hat. As for her fiancé, he opted for black aviator shades with a baseball cap for his poolside attire. Palm trees and blue skies can be seen in the scenic backdrop.

The roundup also included a car selfie that Hudson took with Rani Rose, as well as a video of the youngin picking flowers. She simply captioned the family-filled dump, “Lately…🌸."

Kate Hudson and Daughter

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Although Kate may have stripped down for her latest Instagram post, it comes just a week after she shared a peek into her life and what she’s been up to as a mother. “Here we go!!! ⚽️,” she captioned the post as Rani Rose smiled and posed with her pink Puma soccer shoes.

