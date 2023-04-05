Kate Hudson Paired an Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini With a Trucker Hat

The start of spring means plenty of sexy swimsuit snaps from our beloved A-listers like Halle Berry and her beachy OOTD or Dua Lipa and her flirty Hello Kitty set. And as of late, Kate Hudson is the latest star to transition swimwear season. On Tuesday night, the actress blessed our Instagram feeds with several swimsuit-clad selfies, including a lovey-dovey snapshot with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In the first slide, Kate took a dip in the pool with her daughter, Rani Rose (whom she shares with Fujikawa) joined her in the shots as she nestled beside her.

Kate Hudson/IG

Another slide included a film strip of photos capturing affectionate and playful selfies of the couple. Sticking her tongue out and squeezing Fujikawa's face, she sported a black-and-yellow string bikini while accessorizing with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. She wore her blonde hair natural under a black trucker hat. As for her fiancé, he opted for black aviator shades with a baseball cap for his poolside attire. Palm trees and blue skies can be seen in the scenic backdrop.

The roundup also included a car selfie that Hudson took with Rani Rose, as well as a video of the youngin picking flowers. She simply captioned the family-filled dump, “Lately…🌸."

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Although Kate may have stripped down for her latest Instagram post, it comes just a week after she shared a peek into her life and what she’s been up to as a mother. “Here we go!!! ⚽️,” she captioned the post as Rani Rose smiled and posed with her pink Puma soccer shoes.