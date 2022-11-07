Kate Hudson's Vacation Attire Included an Itty Bitty Bikini and Lilac Leggings

The best of both worlds.

Published on November 7, 2022 @ 09:35AM
Kate Hudson bikini instagram
Photo:

Kate Hudson Instagram

Kate Hudson’s latest vacation is ticking all the boxes. Case in point? In addition to getting active by tackling mountainside hikes, the actress made sure to kick her feet up by penciling in time to lounge by the pool — and she managed to snap some Instagram-worthy pics all the while.

On Sunday, Hudson shared a collection of photos to her account detailing a recent trip out of town with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their four-year-old daughter, Rani. In the first slide, Kate cuddled up with Fujikawa mid-hike in front of a gorgeous mountain-top view wearing nothing but a pair of lilac leggings and an orange-and-white bra top. She wrapped a coordinating athletic jacket around her waist, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and tied her blonde hair back into a messy ponytail.

In a separate snapshot, the actress kept swimwear season alive by sprawling out on a sun lounger in an itty bitty rust-colored bikini top complete with matching low-rise bottoms. Kate opted to go makeup-free in the picture, and she let her slightly damp tresses hang off the back of the chair. “Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr,” she captioned the post.

Hudson’s relaxing trip comes following a busy couple of weeks for the star, who spent most of the late summer promoting her upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Aside from attending film festivals and making the typical press rounds, Kate also walked the carpet at the movie’s Spain premiere wearing a very sparkly take on mermaidcore. The look consisted of a Halpern cutout dress complete with a halter neckline and a sequin skirt, and Kate finished the ensemble by pulling her hair back into a waved ponytail.

