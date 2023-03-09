Kate Hudson Took an Ice Bath in a Swimsuit With the Deepest V-Neckline

Kate Hudson celebrated International Women's Day in an unconventional way that included an ice bath with her bestie. On Wednesday, the actress posted a slow-motion video to Instagram that showed her and pal Angi Fletcher emerging from the tub after taking a chilly dip — but the ice soak wasn't the only plunge Hudson took.

For the challenge, Hudson wore a black one-piece halter swimsuit with a deep V-neck and styled her blonde hair in a high ponytail. Fletcher opted for a two-piece string bikini, also in black. Hudson's clip captured the girls climbing out of the basin with an inspirational message scrawled across the screen. "How you love. How you nurture. How you laugh. How you hold space. How you inspire," it read. "How you take the plunge together! Gets us through it all."

At the end of the video, the screen went black and stated, "Happy International Womens Day to all the women in my life you are all so special."

"Happy International Women’s Day to all the women in my life that inspire me daily! 🖤," Hudson aptly captioned the Instagram.

During this year's award show circuit, Hudson traded in her swimsuits and extensive Fabletics collection (she's a part owner after all) for haute couture and high fashion. Hudson represented her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — alongside co-stars Janelle Monáe and Madelyn Cline — at the HCA Film Awards in a bubblegum-pink fringe crop top and matching skirt from Prabal Gurung. The cast also took home the award for Best Ensemble at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.



Getty Images

The film is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, so here's to hoping for more memorable red carpet moments with Hudson and her cast mates.