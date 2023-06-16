Kate Hudson Had a Girls' Night Out With Her Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife in the Slinkiest Red Dress

Whoever said you can't be friends with your ex's new girlfriend clearly didn't know Kate Hudson and Elle Evans.

Debunking the outdated theory with their latest outing, Hudson and Evans appeared to have a blast during their girls' night out sans Matt Bellamy. On Thursday, the two were each other's dates to the gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London, and for the occasion, they showed off their individual styles. Kate, for her part, went the ultra-sexy route in a slinky red silk dress with a draped neckline and a single spaghetti-strapped silhouette. She matched her nails to the crimson color of her midi dress, and accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels with studded detailing, a stack of bangles on her wrist, and diamond studs.

In Evan's case, she opted for a black cardigan set with metallic patterned trousers and gold platform heels. Both ladies wore their blonde hair down in loose, middle-parted waves, and paired their dewy skin with glossy pink lips.



Getty

Kate was previously engaged to Bellamy from 2011 to 2014, and the former couple share an 11-year-old son, Bing, while Elle is now married to the musician and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lovella Dawn, three years ago.



Last year, Kate revealed that she got over her breakup from Bellamy by "taking accountability" for what went wrong in the relationship. During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Kate admitted that she had to be "honest" with herself after her "second failed baby-daddy relationship" (Kate has an 18-year-old son Ryde with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and a daughter, Rani, 4, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa).



"That was when it started to shift because that's where I think you find your power," Hudson said. "When you realize how imperfect we all are, when you're OK with that, it's very liberating."