Kate Hudson Uses This $16 All-Purpose Cream “for Everything” and Shoppers Call It a “Miracle” for Hydration

It has more than 3,000 five-star ratings.

By Noha Abuhadra
Published on March 21, 2023 @ 08:00PM

As much as I like to pretend I’m above frivolities like celebrity beauty routines, I’m easily one of the first 100 viewers of any behind-the-scenes beauty video. There’s just something so fascinating about diving into the beauty routines of celebrities that were once shrouded in  mystery. I love it when a celebrity like Kate Hudson lets us in on the tried and true beauty products that contribute to her age-defying beauty, but it gets even better when the recommended product is actually affordable

Such is the case with Egyptian Magic’s All-Purpose Skin Cream, a timeless staple that many, including Kate Hudson, consider a holy grail product. According to more than 3,000 five-star shoppers, once you try it, it’s never leaving your beauty shelf.  In a previous interview with Mind Body Green Hudson said “I don't ever travel without [Magic Cream]. I put it in my hair, I put it on my eyes, I put it on my lips, I put it on my kids' tushies with diaper changes… I use it for everything.” 

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com 

The all-natural salve has a simple-yet-potent ingredient list of olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, propolis, and royal jelly. The occlusive balm is ideal for intensely dry patches on your face and body and promises to hydrate them overnight while fading any scarring. More than 3,000 five-star ratings prove shoppers definitely back those claims. As one shopper shared, “this has changed my skin. Gone is the dryness. Gone is the rough texture. I have sensitive skin but it never caused issues or caused breakouts!” 

Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream is a cure-all salve you need in your skincare arsenal at all times in case of dry, scaly emergencies, but it also doubles as a great hydrator to keep your skin’s natural barrier in check. One shopper uses it for just about everything à la Hudson, saying “​​it soaks right in and visibly softens and moisturizes skin before your very eyes. I also use it as an eye cream, on my eyebrows and eyelashes, and on scarring.” 

The Amazon review section is filled with people deeming the product to be an actual “miracle salve” and “holy grail,” which is all the more reason to give this aptly named Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream a try. Maybe it really is the key to that trademark Kate Hudson glow. 

