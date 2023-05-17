Kate Hudson's Crystal-Encrusted Skirt Suit Is Ready to Party

Shine bright like a ... you know how it goes.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on May 17, 2023
Kate Hudson
John Shearer/WireImage

If TikTok's prevailing less-is-more, wealth whispers, old money fashion vibe isn't exactly your thing, allow Kate Hudson to remind you that stealing the spotlight in head-to-toe sparkle and having fun with what you wear is always in style. In a new post to her Instagram feed, Hudson shared her OOTN (outfit of the night) which was a complete 180 from everything you may have heard about understated dressing. Hudson's outfit included a Roland Mouret skirt suit that combined a cropped blazer (worn with nothing underneath, of course) with a long, pencil-silhouette skirt — and both pieces were completely bedazzled in crystals, making for a Taylor Swift-approved disco ball combo that was party-ready, spotlight-stealing, and 100% in line with Kate's bubbly and effervescent personality.

"Tuesday night sparkle," she wrote alongside the images before tagging Mouret (and because an outfit like this deserves it, Hudson's hairstylist Marcus Francis also shared images on his account). Hudson finished the look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Tamara Mellon shoes, and she wore her hair in a twisty, intricately braided low ponytail. Subsequent shots offered a close-up look at her Reza earrings and rings as well as a shimmery, rounded manicure.

The Daily Mail reports that Hudson was on her way to The Britely in L.A. to celebrate the latest issue of Flaunt.

Speaking about motherhood, Hudson said, "I think for everybody, the second you have children, it completely changes everything. If you look at your life like a pendulum, when you have a child, it just swings the pendulum in a completely different direction. Even if you’re trying to hang on to your old life, it just doesn’t work that way. You’re still hanging on that pendulum, and then it has to balance itself out."

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"I always say, becoming a mother so young, I didn’t really have many years as an adult alone, I always had Ryder. I’ve been a mom my entire adult life, and I’ve had a child almost every decade," she added. "So, not only do you learn, but I was also in a very different place in my life with each of my kids; my relationship to parenting does feel different, each time. Not good or bad, just different."

