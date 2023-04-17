Kate Hudson Was Unmissable at Coachella in a Red Wide-Brimmed Hat and the Ultimate Crop Top

Coachella Kate has arrived.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on April 17, 2023 @ 01:03PM
The first weekend of Coachella 2023 has officially come and gone, and while plenty of stars were spotted out and about in their festival best over the last three days (see: Kylie Jenner’s high-slit denim skirt), there was one A-lister in specific who seemed more than ready to take Vanessa Hudgens’s spot as the queen of Coachella: Kate Hudson.

On Sunday, the actress was seen parading around the desert, alongside her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, in a very chaotic (and very Coachella) look comprised of a super-cropped tan blouse that tied in the front, high-rise white parachute pants, and a multi-colored pastel scarf. Hudson prepared for the desert’s chilly late-night temps by tying a black sweatshirt around her waist, and she further accessorized with a black cross-body bag and matching black zip-up combat boots. 

Of course, no great festival ‘fit is complete without a quirky accessory (or two), and Kate understood the assignment by wearing a bright red wide-brimmed hat on her head and a copper camera on a gold chain around her neck. The actress styled her blonde hair down in soft waves for the occasion, and she finished the look by swiping on a matching cherry-red lip.

While Hudson may have stripped down to soak up the California sun at Coachella, the outing comes just days after she bundled up during her final appearance, ever, on The Late Late Show with James Corden. While promoting the new season of her podcast, Sibling Revelry, the actress sported a brown Tod’s crystal-embellished blazer paired with matching trousers complete with a paper bag waist. Shortly after the appearance, Kate shared an emotional thank you to Corden on Instagram.

“My final time with @j_corden on the @latelateshow 😭 James, we all love you and thank you for always bringing such incredible energy to your interviews and showing such care,” she wrote in reference to this season of the show being Corden’s last. “We will miss you!”

