Kate Hudson Wore a Gown With Butt-Baring Slits and a Shimmering Sheer Overlay

The world is about to fall in love with Kate Hudson all over again when Knives Out's sequel, Glass Onion, hits Netflix on Dec. 23. Ahead of the movie's premiere, she sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about joining Daniel Craig and director Rian Johnson for another round of whodunnit. And while tidbits about her character, Birdie Jay, were nice, it was tough to pay attention to anything besides her shimmering outfit, a Chrome Hearts creation that included long sleeves, a sheer panel across her midriff, and super-high (we're talking high) slits.

WWD reports that Hudson's longtime stylist, Sophie Lopez, worked with her to pull the look together (and shared additional snapshots on her Instagram feed). Chrome Hearts is known for its biker-inspired chunky jewelry. The brand counts Cher as one of its muses and Hollywood A-listers are often seen in its leather jackets. Eveningwear is a rare pivot for the Los Angeles-based label, but with sparkling crosses along the hem and going up the sheer slits of Hudson's dress, it was clear that the brand's DNA translated right from motorcycle badass to America's sweetheart without missing a beat.

For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hudson finished her look with Casadei shoes and kept her glam minimal, wearing her signature long blonde hair in relaxed waves.



In a recent interview with Variety, Hudson spoke about Birdie Jay being the latest character in her long list of iconic roles, including Penny Lane and Andie Anderson.



"The challenge with Birdie was grounding her because she’s so flamboyant. In a situation like that, a character can become very airy and have no substance. If you ground characters like that, you become more empathetic with them and kind of root for them," she told Top Gun: Maverick star Glenn Powell. "She’s so deeply in search of validation and love. And she’s really not that smart. Her ways of trying to be seen or validated, they ricochet back at her."

