Kate Hudson's Blinged-Out Bra Is Dripping in Crystal Fringe

Last night, Kate Hudson's bling wasn't in the form of a ring, a necklace, or even earrings — instead, the actress accessorized her outfit with a flashy bra.



While attending the Stella McCartney x Adidas party in Los Angeles, Kate gave the Victoria's Secret fantasy bra a run for its money with her crystal chainmail triangle bralette with dripping rhinestone fringe. Looking like a full-on VS Angel, Kate boldly wore the see-through bra as a top, and teamed it with a long, baggy bright blue blazer and a matching pair of tailored short shorts. On her feet, she kept the boudoir theme going, and slipped on naked heels with white pointed-toe detailing.



Hudson wore her blonde hair in tousled waves with extra volume at the crown, while the rest of her glam consisted of a petal pink lip, dewy skin, and rosy cheeks.

Coincidentally, this month also marks the 20th anniversary of when Kate wore another iconic piece of jewelry. In the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson's character Andie Anderson paired her canary yellow Carolina Herrera silk gown with a massive 80-carat yellow diamond necklace from Harry Winston at the fictional "Frost Yourself" gala, making for a legendary cinematic fashion moment.



“Taking care of that diamond was a real pain for production because we needed security people and an armored car and all of this stuff all the time,” producer Lynda Obst told Vanity Fair during an oral history of the film. Meanwhile, director Donald Petrie added, "The security guards that you see on camera are real security guards [from] Harry Winston. We had to hire these guys. If I said: ‘Okay, cut,’ all the cast had to line up and turn in the jewels. They couldn’t go to the bathroom with the jewels on. If you had to leave the set for any reason, you had to turn in your jewelry.”