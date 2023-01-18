Kate Hudson Wore a Black Velvet Cutout Gown With Knee-High Cowboy Boots

At this point, we’re well aware that Kate Hudson is all about the cutouts and the slits when making a splash on the red carpet or hitting the late-night circuit. So, it was only natural that her latest ensemble combined both of the skin-baring elements into one show-stopping look.

On Tuesday, the actress sported the outfit in question while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Poker Face alongside her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson dressed seasonably appropriate (a rare occurrence for celebrities) in a long-sleeved, black velvet gown — which featured a diamond-shaped side cutout, a thigh-high slit, and a turtleneck — paired with the most unexpected choice of footwear: knee-high white cowboy boots with an orange sunflower design.

Oversized gold hoop earrings and a smattering of rings accessorized Hudson’s look, and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail — save for her face-framing fringe. Kate’s complexion was bright and rosy for the occasion, adding a touch of drama with a silver smoky eye.

While Hudson may have opted for a warmer option during Tuesday’s event, the appearance came shortly after she ushered in major spring vibes in a yellow three-piece set reminiscent of Andie Anderson’s famous gown. Recently, the star also commented on the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days resurgence that’s been happening online, saying that it’s been exciting to watch a new generation become familiar with the rom-com.

“It is so re-watched,” Hudson told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. “It’s so fun and right now. I have all these young girls like 18, 19, who come up to me, and it’s all How to Lose a Guy. It's so fun. I love it.”