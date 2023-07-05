Kate Hudson Wore an Itty-Bitty Bandeau Top and Midiskirt Set During Date Night at Paris Fashion Week

Couple goals.

Averi Baudler
Published on July 5, 2023
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Between Michael Rubin’s coveted white party and Paris Fashion Week, the celebrities (and more importantly, celebrity couples) were very much out and about this holiday weekend. One duo that chose north-central France over the Hamptons this year? Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who arrived in style at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in coordinating monochromatic looks.

On Tuesday, Hudson stepped for the show’s photo call alongside her beau while wearing a black, midriff-baring two-piece set comprised of a tiny strapless bandeau top and a matching midiskirt that featured pink and orange accents and a voluminous silhouette. The actress pulled her blonde hair into a sleek high ponytail to show off a pair of gigantic silver diamond statement earrings during the outing, and she finished the look by adding a pair of strappy black heels, a red pedicure, and a dewy glam. 

Kate Hudson attends the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

getty images

For his part, Fujikawa (who would have looked just as at home at the white party as he did at the Armani show) opted to sport a white blazer and trousers set paired with a plain white T-shirt and light brown shoes. 

While the fashion show was certainly an important part of the couple’s Parisian getaway, Hudson and Fujikawa, who have been engaged since 2021, were also sure to take in the country’s best sights and snacks during their time abroad.

In an Instagram dump captioned, “Paris we love you,” Kate documented multiple moments from their sweet trip. Aside from a snap that showed Fujikawa kissing her on the cheek over a French breakfast, the actress also included photos of the pair enjoying a romantic dinner together, walking the city’s storied streets, and visiting the Eiffel Tower.

