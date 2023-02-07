Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Agreed They "Kiss Nicely" While Reminiscing on 'How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days'

Much like the rest of the world, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are hard at work celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — and what better way to commemorate the occasion than by reflecting back on their onscreen chemistry?

The two actors teamed up on Instagram Live on Monday to reminisce on the film while answering some of the most commonly asked fan questions. Of course, this included one query on everyone’s mind that Hudson said she gets asked “all the time”: What’s it like to kiss Matthew McConaughey?

“My whole thing is like, we're always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies]. It's never like ... there was only one time when we kissed that was like so nice and gentle, in the bathroom,” Hudson, who also worked with the actor on 2008’s Fool’s Gold, laughed.

McConaughey added, "Yeah, everything else has not been climate-controlled. Everything else was like, 'Swim up to the top, the sharks almost ate you, you just fell from a plane from 300 feet, tread water, and before you catch your breath, kiss.’”

Hudson chimed in, saying, “When you're kissing anyone in a movie, it's professional; we're actually trying to create something that evokes something in a certain way that might not exactly be the way you would necessarily do it in real life.” She went on, adding, “But, in respect to our now partners, we do kiss nicely. It was always a very nice kiss."

"I would have to agree with you,” the actor said. “Absolutely.”

While Hudson and McConaughey are both currently happy in their own relationships (Hudson is engaged to Danny Fujikawa and McConaughey married wife Camila Alves in 2012), the pair said that it may have been their shared sense of humor and “freedom” that allowed their chemistry to flourish on screen at the time.

“I think maybe it has something to do with our freedom. I feel like we're both very free,” Hudson said. “We don't constrict ourselves to an idea of what we're 'supposed' to be doing. There's something spontaneous about the way we were able to work together. When you went one direction, I went with you — but then I would be like, 'I'm gonna throw him off a little bit. Let's see what happens if I do a sharp right.' [You're] like, 'OK, I'm coming sharp right!'